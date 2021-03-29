Deepika got a photoshoot of 19,735 wearing 71,552 pants – entertainment news, celebrity news, latest movie news

Who does not know Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone today. Deepika has made a great place in the industry on her own. Today everyone likes him. Whether it is Deepika saree, lehenga, bel bottom pants or any other dress which seems to be the best of all. Deepika attracts people with her every style. You all will know that Deepika often shares photos of her latest photoshoot and now a picture of her is going viral in this sequence. In this photo, she looks amazing in a green dress.

His look in this photo is very powerful, but to get this look you have to spend millions. Actually, Deepika is wearing a green color crop top in this picture. With this, the actress paired the top with green wide-legged leather pants. You can see that the actress has worn green and white sneakers with her outfits. Talking about the look, the actress has given a glam touch by wearing toned makeup. He has given his eyes a smokey look and highlighted his cheeks. The color of lipstick is also excellent.

By the way, in this picture, talking about Deepika’s dress, she is wearing a cardigan crop on top of the brand couture. The price of this top is Rs 19,735. At the same time, Deepika is wearing a dodo bar brand of leather pants, which costs Rs 71,552. Now if you want to take this dress, then for this you will have to spend Rs 91,125. Talking about work, she will soon be seen in the film ’83’.