Deepika Padukone corona positive, father hospitalized

Avatar

Bollywood’s Mastani actress Deepika Padukone has also been a victim of Corona virus. Some time ago, there were reports of the actress’s father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone being found corona positive.

Deepika Padukone was spotted at Mumbai airport with husband Ranveer Singh. It was being speculated that the couple went to Bangalore these days to spend some time with the family.

Let us tell you that Deepika Padukone’s father and former Indian badminton player Prakash Padukone is admitted in the hospital. 65 years ago a badminton player is admitted to a hospital in Bangalore and recovering. In some reports, it is also coming out that they are out of danger and can be discharged in 2-3 days.

