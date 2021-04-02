Deepika Padukone is wondering if it’s ‘summer already’ dressed in a cool blue ensemble – Times of India » todayssnews

Actress Deepika Padukone is quite active on social media. She keeps treating her fans with stunning posts on Instagram . Today, she took to her handle and shared a gorgeous picture of herself in a blue ensemble.

Deepika, who never fails to shell out major fashion goals, looks breathtakingly beautiful in her summer dress. In the picture, she can be seen sporting a sky blue dress which she has paired with a dark blue overcoat and matching heels. She has styled her look with a cool neckpiece and a low bun. Sharing the picture with her fans, the actress wrote, “Summer Already…?☀️” Well, we should definitely take summer fashion inspo from her. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Deepika recently posted a quirky video for fans, in which she talks about her favourite song and her playlist, which she said she is very possessive. In a recent video clip on Instagram, Deepika disclosed her love for Justin Bieber’s chartbuster hit song ‘Peaches‘. In the witty video, Padukone can be seen getting ready in her vanity van as she says “I am very possessive about my playlist”. When asked to reveal her favourite song, she replied, “Can I play it for you?” and starts playing Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’ from his latest album ‘Justice’.

“This is my favourite song!” she added while grooving to the track.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in ’83‘, ‘Fighter‘, ‘Pathan‘ and Hindi remake of Hollywood film ‘The Intern‘.