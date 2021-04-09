Deepika Padukone Reportedly In Talks To Play Sita In Two Mega Budget Movies – Tech Kashif

LATEST

Actress Deepika Padukone became the most valued Indian female celebrity. She is down from the third slot in 2019 but is currently the fifth most valued celebrity with a valuation of $50.4 million

Deepika Padukone has reportedly been approached to essay the character of Sita in two movies. The actress has two mega Bollywood flicks in her kitty, according to these announcements. She may be seen essaying the mythological character of Goddess Sita in the upcoming movies Sita: The Incarnation and Ramayana, as reported bySPOTBOYE.

Directed by Alaukik Desai, the mega budget movie, Sita: The Incarnation will delineate the mythological tale of Ramayana from Sita’s perspective. Bahubali famed scriptwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad has been roped in to write its script. This will be a VFX-based multi-lingual film.

The other film rumoured to be casting Deepika in the character of Sita is Ramayana. The movie is to be helmed by director Nitesh Tiwari who has several movies like Bhootnath Returns and Chhichhore to his credit. Ramayana is said to be the director’s ambitious live-action trilogy project which will reportedly be made in 3D on a lavish budget of Rs 500 crore, as per a report in India Today. There have been speculations of Hrithik Roshan playing the role of Lord Rama in the movie.

With both mega Bollywood flicks in hand, it remains to be seen which of the movies the actress will finally choose. It looks like Deepika is super busy these days owing to her upcoming ventures. She will be seen playing Romi Bhatia in the much-hyped cricket saga ’83, alongside her husband Ranveer Singh.

Along with this, Deepika has Yash Raj Film’s Pathan and Fighter in the pipeline. Pathan will be the fourth collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika after About Shanti About (2007), Chennai Express (2013), and Happy New Year (2014). In the movie Fighter, she will be working opposite Hrithik. The film is directed by Sidharth Anand and is expected to be released in September 2022.

