Deepika Padukone shared a funny video, won the hearts of fans with a smile

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is among the many actresses who’re very lively on social media. Deepika Padukone typically shares images and movies for her followers. In such a scenario, Deepika has as soon as once more shared a video, which may be very a lot appreciated by the followers.

Within the newest video of Deepika Padukone, completely different appears to be like of the actress are seen. Within the video, Deepika is seen typically taking pictures and typically consuming her espresso. Aside from Deepika’s completely different fashion, her smile can also be successful the hearts of the followers. Within the caption of this video, Deepika wrote – BTS of BTS (Behind the Scene Behind the Scene).

Deepika Padukone has 55.5 million followers on Instagram. On the identical time, Deepika herself follows 141 individuals. Tell us that Deepika Padukone deleted all her posts a while again, in such a scenario, Deepika has posted solely 47 to this point.

Speaking about Deepika Padukone’s upcoming tasks, she’s going to quickly be seen in Hrithik Roshan’s movie Fighter. Aside from Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone will even pair with Shah Rukh Khan within the movie Pathan. Pathan will even characteristic John Abraham alongside Shah Rukh and Deepika. Aside from Fighter and Pathan, Deepika’s account contains The Intern and 83.

