Deepika Padukone’s father Corona infected, admitted in hospital in Bengaluru

The entire country is troubled by the Corona havoc, the havoc is engulfing everyone, the world-renowned bandmate player and Prakash Padukone, father of well-known actress Deepika Padukone, after suffering from Corona at Lord Mahavir Jain Hospital in Bengaluru Has been filed.



Confirming the news, he said that he was admitted to the hospital only a few days ago and at the moment his health is better than before, the source said that he is expected to be discharged from the hospital this week in view of good health.



In addition to Deepika Padukone’s father Prakash Padukone, her mother Ujjwala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone were also found to have symptoms of corona, but both of them are currently well and both are at home.