Deepika Padukone’s natural skin glows like a mirror, shares no makeup photo, fans are impressed – Deepika Padukone no makeup no filter look viral fans calls her beautiful tmov

Deepika Padukone is really a very beautiful actress. His discussions are far and wide in the industry. Deepika Padukone likes to keep the look very natural. Her fashion sense also seems very simple. The actress is rarely active on social media. Nowadays she is in Spain and is busy shooting for the film ‘Pathan’. Along with Deepika Padukone, Shahrukh Khan and John Abraham are also playing lead roles in the film. Deepika Padukone from Spain has shared a no makeup photo of herself which is in discussion among fans.

Deepika Padukone shared photo

Actually, Deepika Padukone has shared a no makeup and no filter photo of herself. Fans are not hesitant to praise her natural beauty. Although Deepika Padukone has been seen many times without makeup, but this photo proves that Deepika Padukone does not need any makeup, because her skin is quite glowing. Deepika Padukone is a natural beauty. Along with sharing the photo, Deepika Padukone wrote in the caption that always choose to shine. No filter, no makeup.

Deepika Padukone got trolled for hosting Gehraiyaan’s success party, users said – flop film also has a party?

Fans are liking this photo of Deepika Padukone. One fan wrote, “You don’t need any makeup.” Another fan wrote, “How can someone be so beautiful.” A third fan asked where Deepika Padukone do you get your eyebrows done. How good is their shape? Deepika Padukone is shooting for ‘Pathan’ in Spain, but many photos from her sets have been leaked.

Deepika Padukone’s glamorous photo leaked from the sets of Pathaan, looks ravishing in a yellow bikini

Many pictures from his character and look in the film have surfaced on social media. Recently Deepika Padukone was spotted in a yellow bikini, where she was coming out of the swimming pool. The film is being directed by Siddharth Anand. The film will release in January next year. Shahrukh Khan is also making a comeback on the big screen after many years. Fans have high hopes from his film.