Deepika Padukone’s summer look will be surprise, share in Blue attire photo – entertainment news, celebrity news, latest movie news

Deepika Paduko

N is one of the top actresses in the industry. She leads in every matter and leaves a deep impression. The fashion sense of the actress also has no match. Each of his outfits is well liked by the fans. Deepika Padukone recently shared a stunning photo of herself in a blue outfit on social media. Now the season has come for summer. In such a situation, the stars like to do photoshoot in bikini. Underwater photoshoots. But Deepika is a little different from this. She is seen in a different outfit in the summer season.

Recently, Bajirao Mastani fame actress posted a photo on Instagram in which she appeared in Blue Attire. She is wearing a sky blue color dress. Along with this, the actress has also carried a Royal Billu color jacket. The actress has written in the caption with the photo- Has summer come? Fans are very fond of this look of Deepika and all the hearts are posting emojis. Recently, the actress had done a photoshoot in a yellow outfit on the occasion of Holi and also congratulated the fans for Holi.

There are many projects

Talking about the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen playing an important role in Kabir Khan’s film 83. In the film, she will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev’s wife, on the other hand, in the film, her husband Ranveer Singh will be seen in the role of Kapil Dev. Apart from this, he is part of a film by Shakun Batra in which Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen with him. Apart from this, Deepika will be seen in the Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic film The Intern. They will be co-producers in it. She will also be a part of the film directed by Nag Ashwin in which she will be seen sharing the screen for the first time with Bahubali fame actor Prabhas.