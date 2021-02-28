Deepti Sunaina’s boyfriend Shanmukh Jaswanth caught red handed

A popular YouTuber Shanmukh Jaswanth, boy friend of former Bigg Boss 4 Telugu The contestant Deepti Sunaina, Was caught red-handed by the Jubilee Hills police in a drug and drive case. Police arrested Shanmukh Jaswant and registered a case against him for hurrying and reckless driving under the Indian Penal Code and causing injury due to drunk driving under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police also arrested a friend of Mitramukh Jaswant who was with him during the incident. The police is investigating the matter.

Shanmukh Jaswan was arrested on Jubilee Hills for being intoxicated and hitting a motorbike. As Shanmukh reached Road No. 36 in Jubilee Hills and lost control of the car. The local people and understanders called the police and he was arrested. Police arrested him as his car hit a motor bike, injuring one person.

Traffic police revealed that the car was seized after consuming an overdose of alcohol at the time of the accident and scored 170 points in a breath analyzer test.

Shanmukh Jaswant has made a name for himself as an actor and YouTube star with several web series.