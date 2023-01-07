LATEST

Defending champions Liverpool are in the replay after their draw with Wolverhampton

And found Liverpool himself trailing by a goal after 26 minutes, following a fatal mistake by goalkeeper Alisson, who tried to pass the ball, but sent it directly to Gonzalo Guedes, who fired it into the empty net..

The hosts, however, equalized before the interval after a superb cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold was received by Darwin Nuñez Directly into the goal, past goalkeeper Mateja Śrcic.

A defensive error gave Liverpool the lead, where he scored Mohamed Salah The second goal for the hosts, after a pass from Wolverhampton defender Totti, went directly to the Egyptian striker.

Wolverhampton did not back down after being late and got the reward when South Korean Hwang Hee-chan hit the ball between Alisson’s legs after an attempt by his substitute colleague. Mateus Konya.

The visiting team believed that it had excluded Liverpool from the tournament, as Totti hit the ball in the goal and celebrated by taking off his shirt, but the referee canceled the goal due to Offside.

