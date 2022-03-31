Defense and justice face Sacchispas in Córdoba for Argentina Cup

Defense plays with the Sacaschipas after 40 years.

Defense and Justice will face Sacchispas this Wednesday at the Julio Cesar Villagra Stadium in Belgrano de Córdoba in a valid match for the 32nd final of the Argentine Cup. The two teams have not met since 1982 when they were in the First D.

Florencio Varela’s team will start a series of matches in just seven days as they play against River on Saturday for the eighth date of the League Cup and on Wednesday, April 6 in Chile they make their South American Cup debut against Antofagasta.

Led by Sébastien Bécques, they came to a 1–1 draw against Arsenal for the seventh date of the league, in a match played before the break for the qualifying round.

Sacachispas, for its part, already…


