Defense and Justice took advantage of workshops with victory

With this victory, Florencio Varela’s cast grew to 17 units and reached the union as escorts for Leader Racing in Zone A of the Professional League Cup.

From the start, Toleres tried to handle the threads of the match, but Defense and Justice quickly recovered the ball and with a counterattack, after qualifying Meriential, via rotondi, it was 1–0.

The impact of the goal had a profound effect on a local cast, who had a rough time in the game and barely managed to upset goalkeeper Ezquiel Unesen with a different shot.

If things had been difficult for Tolares, the panorama would have deepened when the visitors did their bit and raised the score at the end of the first leg: Rotondi was the key to cut into the game and…