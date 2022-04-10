Defense ensured victory in Córdobaan

didn’t even play five minutes defense and justice took advantage of opponent error to get up on the scoreboard in Córdoba, against workshops,

While everyone was settling in, the team of Sebastian Beccas got a fatal counter with Walter Bou, Miguel Merentiel and Carlos RotondikAnd the latter ended up opening the account for the Falcon.

Eye, Workshops don’t sit idly by And the next play created a dangerous situation that Nicolas Tripicio managed to clear his head with,

Also the local searched, He had some target conditions that he couldn’t realize But the defence, before the end of the first half, He brought back all his effectiveness to increase profits.

minutes ago, Varela’s they could…