Defense Ministry with comprehensive agenda of commemorative activities for 40 years of Malvinas

The Defense Minister, Jorge Tayana, will attend a vigil in Tierra del Fuego, Rio Grande, this Friday, then he will return to Buenos Aires to attend the mass in Lujan and later he will be part of the act presided over by the President. Museum of Nations in the Falklands.

Yesterday, Minister Taina inaugurated the traveling photographic exhibition “Feeling the Homeland. Malvinas 40 Years” at the Libertador Building, a venue that will be open to the community and can be visited from 11am to 6pm with free admission .

On the other hand, a ministerial resolution was promoted to allow open memorial activities for the community in all military units of the country.

On Saturday, April 2, in addition to the exhibition at the Libertador Building, the band…