Defiant Solomon Islands PM says controversial China security pact ‘ready to sign’

In an impassioned speech to parliament, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogaware gave little detail on the size of the final deal beyond saying that “there was no intention … to ask China to build a military base in the Solomon Islands”.

read more

He dismissed reports in the Australian media that his country was “being pressured by the People’s Republic of China to build a military base in the Solomon Islands”.

“Where does that crap come from? The security treaty … is proceeding at the request of the Solomon Islands government,” he said.

“We’re not under pressure. We’re not under any pressure from our new friends.”

Asked about the status of the deal in Parliament, Mr. Sogaware said: “We will finalize it and conclude it now. The document is ready for signature.”

