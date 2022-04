Definitely alive despite what internet trolls have to say

On the night of Tuesday, April 5, podcast aficionados and UFC superfans learned of the death of their master and savior, an Austin resident, and . alleged comedy club owner, Joe Rogan. Turns out that once again, this was not true. Shitposting… when will this end?

an account that Newsweek writes What was called @joerogannhq at the time of the post, now renamed @ChillStableGuy, posted the rumor about Rogan’s death.