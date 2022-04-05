Dejounte Murray reveals shocking details of illness

Dejounte Murray missed Sunday’s performance with the Portland Trail Blazers for the San Antonio Spurs due to an illness, and seeing that, he won’t be back any time soon.

Feather Twitter, Murray revealed his true condition and admitted that he “became sick irregularly.” The issue is really serious because he’s already lost “7-8 pounds” and he’s “feeling terrible” of late. He vowed that he would return to work to prepare for play-ins when he recovered, which suggests he could be out for the rest of his games in the regular season.