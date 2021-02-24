DEL vs HIM Fantasy Prediction: Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh Best Fantasy Pitches for Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD | sport

DEL vs HIM Fantasy Prediction: Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh – 25 February 2021 (Jaipur). Delhi batsmen are burning in the tournament.

The Delhi Vijay Hazare Trophy will take on Himachal Pradesh in the 2021 league match, which will be played at the KL Saini Stadium in Jaipur.

In the recently held Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, both teams have been on par and have won one of their two matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Pitch report – This track should be good for batting.

Match Details:

Time:- 9:00 AM IST, live on Hotstar

Potential XI for both sides: –

Delhi – Shikhar Dhawan, Dhruv Shourie, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitij Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat, Pradeep Sangwan, Shivank Vasishtha, Simarjit Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Himachal Pradesh – RI Thakur, Prashant Chopra, Ankush Bains, Amit Kumar, Rishi Dhawan, Nikhil Gangta, Digvijay Rangi, Ayush Jamwal, Pankaj Jaiswal, Mayank Dagar, Vaibhav Arora.

Squad must have 5 players

N. Rana, D. Shore, S. Dhawan, H. Singh, and R. Dhawan.

Note: – The figures mentioned are of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020, or stated otherwise.

DEL vs HIM team wicket-keeper

P Chopra (Price 9.5) Will be the wicketkeeper of our team. Chopra scored 234 runs at an average of 33.42 last season, while he also has experience playing IPL.

DEL vs HIM Team Batsmen

S. Dhawan (Price 10.5), N. Rana (Price 9.5), H. Singh (Price 9), and D. Shore (Price 8.5) We will have Delhi batsmen. Dhawan is a veteran of 5808 ODI runs, while his average is 45.02. Rana scored 311 runs at an average of 51.83 last season, while bowling 12 wickets. Rana, Shore and Singh have scored a century each in the tournament.

DEL vs HIM Team all-rounders

R Dhawan (Price 10) Our all-rounder from Himachal Pradesh will be. Dhawan has scored 95 runs in this tournament, while he has also taken eight wickets in bowling. He is the side’s all-rounder.

L Yadav (Price 9) Our all-rounder from Delhi will be. Yadav scored 152 runs in the recent SMAT, while he also took seven wickets in bowling. He has taken three wickets in this competition.

DEL vs HIM Team Bowlers

V Arora (value 8.5) and one Jamwal (value 8.5) Himachal Pradesh will have our bowlers. Arora has taken five wickets in the tournament, while Jamwal has taken three wickets. Both of them are bowling well.

S Singh (Price 8.5) and K Khejroliya (Price 8) We will have Delhi bowlers. Khejroliya has taken four wickets in the tournament, while Singh has picked up a pair. Both of them are genuine wicket taking bowlers and Singh has also bowled well in SMAT.

Match Prediction: Delhi will be the favorites to win this game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Nitish Rana and Rishi Dhawan

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Captain’s both picks + Dhruv Shore and Shikhar Dhawan

