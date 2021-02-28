DEL vs RJS Fantasy Prediction: Delhi vs Rajasthan Best Fantasy Pitches for Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD | sport

DEL vs RJS Fantasy Prediction: Delhi vs Rajasthan – 1 March 2021 (Jaipur). Delhi batsmen are burning in the tournament.

Delhi will face Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 league match, which will be played at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Stadium in Jaipur.

Delhi have won three of their four matches in the tournament, while Rajasthan have only one game each. It should be an easy game for Delhi.

Pitch report – This track should be good for batting.

Match Details:

Time:- 9:00 AM IST, live on Hotstar

Potential XI for both sides: –

Delhi – Shikhar Dhawan, Dhruv Shourie, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitij Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat, Pradeep Sangwan, Shivank Vasishtha, Simarjit Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Rajasthan Rajasthan – Manender Singh, Yash Kothari, Ashok Menaria, Mahipal Lomror, Arjit Gupta, Salman Khan, SK Sharma, Abhimanyu Lamba, Ravi Bishnoi, Aniket Chaudhary, Akash Singh.

Squad must have 5 players

N. Rana, S. Dhawan, L. Yadav, M. Lomror, and R. Bishnoi.

DEL vs RJS team wicket-keeper

Manendra Singh (Price 8.5) Will be our team’s wicket keeper. Singh has scored 163 runs in the tournament, while averaging 40.75. He started the innings for Rajasthan.

DEL vs RJS Team Batsmen

S. Dhawan (Price 10.5), N. Rana (Price 9.5), H. Singh (Price 9.5), and D. Shore (Price 8.5) Delhi will have our batsmen. All four have scored a century each in the tournament, and they are batting very well.

DEL vs RJS Team all-rounders

Mahipal Lomror (Price 9.5) and Shubham Sharma (Price 8.5) Our all-rounder from Rajasthan will be. Lomror has scored 258 runs at an average of 64.50 in the tournament, while also picking up a wicket. Sharma has taken six wickets in the tournament, while he has scored 49 runs with the bat.

L Yadav (Price 9) Our all-rounder from Delhi will be. Yadav has scored 108 runs in the tournament, while in bowling he has taken seven wickets. He is the side’s all-rounder.

DEL vs RJS Team Bowlers

Ravi Bishnoi (Price 9) We will have Rajasthan bowlers. Bishnoi has taken eight wickets in the tournament, while his economy has been 5.17.

S Singh (Price 8.5) and K Khejroliya (Price 8) We will have our bowlers from Delhi. Khejroliya has taken seven wickets in the tournament, while Singh has taken five wickets. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers, and Singh also bowled well in the SMAT.

Match Prediction: Delhi will be the favorites to win this game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Nitish Rana and Shikhar Dhawan

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Both the captain’s pick + Mahipal Lomror and Lalit Yadav

