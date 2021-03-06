DEL vs UT Fantasy Prediction: Delhi vs Uttarakhand Best Fantasy Pitches for Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD | sport

DEL vs UT Fantasy Prediction: Delhi vs Uttarakhand – 7 March 2021 (Delhi). Shikhar Dhawan has left the tournament for international duties.

Delhi will face Uttarakhand in the preliminary quarter-final match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, which will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The winner of this game will face Uttar Pradesh in the quarter-finals.

Delhi won four of their five matches in the tournament, while Uttarakhand won all five of their games. Shikhar Dhawan will miss this game for Delhi.

Pitch report – Average 1scheduled tribe The one-day score of the innings in the game played here is 241 runs.

Match Details:

Time:- 9:00 AM IST, live on Hotstar

Potential XI for both sides: –

Delhi – Unmukt Chand, Dhruv Shourie, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitij Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat, Pradeep Sangwan, Shivank Vasistha, Simarjit Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Uttarakhand – Kamal Singh, Jay Gokul Bista, Kunal Chandela, Saurabh Rawat, Dikshanshu Negi, Tanush Gusain, Iqbal Abdulla, Mayank Mishra, Agrim Tiwari, Akash Madhwal, Samad Fallah.

Squad must have 5 players

Jay Gokul Bista, Dikshanshu Negi, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Shorey, and Simarjeet Singh.

DEL vs UT Team Wicket-Keeper

Saurabh Rawat (Price 8.5) Will be our team’s wicket keeper. Both keepers have performed better in the tournament so far. Rawat will have a safe place in the small league teams.

DEL vs UT Team Batsmen

Himmat Singh (Price 9.5) and Dhruv Shore (Price 9) Delhi will have our batsmen. Singh has scored 253 runs at an average of 84.33 in the competition, while Shore has scored 275 runs at an average of 68.75. Both have batted well in the tournament.

Jai Gokul Bista (Price 9.5) and Kamal Singh (Price 9) We will have our batsmen from Uttarakhand. Bista has scored 313 runs in the tournament at an average of 62.60, while Singh has scored 268 runs at an average of 67.00. Both of them are top-ranked players and Bista is the professional players of this side.

DEL vs UT Team all-rounders

Nitish Rana (value 10) and Lalit Yadav (value 9.5) Our all-rounder from Delhi will be. Rana has scored 296 runs at an average of 74.00 in the tournament, while he can also play a few overs. Yadav has scored 108 runs in the competition, while bowling has taken eight wickets. Both of them have performed brilliantly.

Deekshansu Negi (Price 9.5) Our all-rounder from Uttarakhand will be. Negi has taken nine wickets in the tournament, while he has scored 107 runs with the bat.

DEL vs UT Team Bowlers

Iqbal Abdullah (Price 8.5) Uttarakhand will have our bowlers. Abdullah has taken six wickets in the tournament, while his economy has been 2.92.

Simarjit Singh (Price 8.5) and Kulwant Khejroliya (Price 8.5) We will have Delhi bowlers. Khejroliya has taken eight wickets in the tournament, while Singh has taken nine wickets. Both of them are genuine wicket taking bowlers and Singh has also bowled well in SMAT.

Match Prediction: Delhi will be the favorites to win this game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Nitish Rana and Jay Gokul Bista

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Captain’s pick both + Lalit Yadav and Dhruv Shore

For teams updated after the lineup was announced, join us at The TMT Premium here mobile application.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All of our selections are based on an in-depth analysis of the players pitching in the match, and a basis for subtle reports, pitch reports and other reasoning.