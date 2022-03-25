Deleted Batman scene gives full look at Barry Keoghan’s Joker

Batman director Matt Reeves has released a previously unseen scene in which Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader meets Barry Keoghan’s Joker.

The scene is available to viewers through a website that can be unlocked by answering three riddles.

In the original version of the film, the Joker only appears at the end in a brief meeting with the recently captured Riddler.

However, new footage reveals that Batman visits him at Arkham State Hospital, hoping to gather more information about the serial killer he is hunting across town.

“Almost our anniversary, isn’t it?” The Joker tells Batman in the scene.

Batman leads the villain to speculate about…