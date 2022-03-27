Delhi Capitals return to beat Mumbai Indians in IPL

Axar Patel’s unbeaten 38 off 17 balls helped Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets with 10 balls to spare in their first match of the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Delhi posted 179-6 in 18.2 overs for their third successive win in the league stage over Mumbai in the IPL. Patel hit two fours and three sixes, hitting 75 off just 30 balls for the seventh wicket with Lalit Yadav, who was an unbeaten 48 off 38 balls.

Opener Ishan Kishan hit an unbeaten 81 off 48 balls to help Mumbai reach 177-5 in 20 overs when asked to bat at the Brabourne Stadium.

“I thought it was a good score. It didn’t look like a pitch where you can score more than 170 initially, but we played well in the middle (overs) and did well,” said Mumbai skipper Rohit…