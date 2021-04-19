LATEST

Delhi: CM Kejriwal’s emotional appeal to migrant laborers – don’t leave Delhi … Government will take care – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Avatar
By
Posted on
Avatar

Amidst the dreaded corona an infection scenario in Delhi, CM Kejriwal has made a passionate enchantment to the migrant staff (CM Kejriwal Enchantment to Migrated Labor). He pleaded with folded palms {that a} mini lockdown has been imposed in Delhi for simply 6 days. Due to this fact, migrant staff mustn’t go away Delhi. On the similar time, he clarified that the federal government hoped the scenario would enhance and there could be no have to pursue the lockdown. He additionally assured to handle everybody. CM Kejriwal mentioned don’t go away Delhi. Loads of time shall be wasted coming and going.

He says that throughout the curfew, the Delhi authorities will take full care of the migrants (taking good care of the migrated labor of the Delhi authorities). He says that this determination was additionally very tough for the Delhi authorities. In these 6 days of lockdown, numerous beds shall be offered in Delhi. He mentioned that the Central Authorities helps the Delhi Authorities on this work. He additionally thanked PM Modi for this. Amid rising instances of corona, the Delhi authorities has introduced a week-long shutdown in Delhi. This lockdown shall be efficient from 10 pm tonight and can proceed until subsequent Monday ie 26 April.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal mentioned in a press convention that the lockout is being introduced in Delhi for six days from right now. This lockout will proceed until subsequent Monday. Kejriwal appealed to the individuals to not exit throughout the bandh. CM Kejriwal mentioned that banks shall be open throughout demonetisation. Public transport may also run, though solely these with important companies shall be allowed to journey on public transport. The Delhi Chief Minister mentioned that solely 50 % attendance is allowed at weddings. All places of work of the Authorities of India will stay open throughout the mini lockdown.

Amidst Corona crisis, serious health crisis in Delhi, see what CM Arvind Kejriwal said - COVID crisis: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sounds alarm - Delhi AajTak

Solely 50 % of the individuals shall be allowed to collect at weddings. Pregnant ladies shall be allowed to journey in public transport with a sound medical paper. Docs and nurses shall be allowed to return and go along with a sound ID card. Media personnel shall be allowed to return and go anyplace with a sound ID card. The cinema halls shall be fully closed throughout the lockout.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
35
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
32
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
32
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
29
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
28
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
27
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
26
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
26
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top