Delhi Employment Fair 2021: Online registration, Delhi Job Fair Form Download

Delhi Rojgar Mela 2021, Delhi Employment Fair 2021 registration, Delhi Job Fair Portal 2021 Online Registration In Hindi, information about employer registration, eligibility criteria and necessary documents will be provided in this article under Employment Fair 2021. You will be happy to know that the Delhi government is in different districts Delhi Rojgar Mela Is going to organize A large number of unemployed youth will be provided employment opportunities in this employment fair to be held in the coming days in Delhi.

Various private and multinational companies are participating under the Delhi Job Fair, which will provide employment opportunities to thousands of youth. You can register online to participate in this fair. This employment fair has been started with the objective of providing better employment opportunities to unemployed youth in Delhi. Through this employment fair, Delhi Employment Development Authority will do thousands of job creation TMT. Delhi Employment Fair Will provide a platform to various companies and candidates. Applicants of 10th, 12th level category can apply at the employment fair.

Delhi Job Fair Portal 2021

All the companies coming to this employment fair will first have to upload the information about the vacancies of their institute on the portal. This information will include number of vacancies, category of recruitment, eligibility details etc. After this, all unemployed candidates will be informed about the vacancies through email as per their merit by the department.

Arrangements have been made to invite all registered candidates, short listed candidates, to participate in employment fairs through e-mail or through other means which include mobile services. If you do not yet have employment, then you too Delhi Rojgar Mela Job Fair Portal But by registering, you can take advantage of the employment fair, the information of registration is given in the article.

Highlights of Delhi Rozgar Mela 2021

Name of the scheme Delhi Rojgar Mela Started By Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Beneficiary Unemployed youth of delhi registration process Online an objective Providing employment opportunities to youth category Delhi government schemes official website degs.org.in/jobfair/

Delhi Rojgar Mela 2021 – Objective of employment fair

You all know that with increasing population in India, employment opportunities for young people are becoming less. In today’s time, there is not enough employment opportunities for educated youth in the capital of the country. To solve this problem, the Delhi government has asked people to Job Fair Portal 2021 Has started its program. Under this worker, employment opportunities will be provided to all educated unemployed youth of the capital. The objective of this program is to improve the future by getting young people to work in the company they want.

Through this employment fair, work will be done to provide employment opportunities to the unemployed youth of Delhi.

Youth will be provided TMT in Delhi Employment Fair as per their educational qualification and experience.

In this employment fair, youths will be provided employment opportunities by international, multinational companies.

All the aspiring youths Delhi job fair They want to take advantage of online registration.

They want to take advantage of online registration. Thousands of educated, unemployed youth will get employment opportunities under this program of Delhi Government.

Delhi Employment Fair eligibility criteria and necessary documents

Only the permanent resident youth of Delhi can apply to participate in the job fair.

Only unemployed young men and women can participate in this employment fair to seek employment opportunities.

All those youth who complete the registration process in online mode will be allowed to participate in this job fair.

Aadhaar card, identity card, educational qualification certificate and passport size photo will be required for registration on the Delhi Employment Portal.

How to register Delhi Rozgar Mela online?

All interested applicants who Delhi Employment Fair To register under, they have to follow the easy steps given.

First of all you will get the Delhi Employment Fair (Employment Market) official website will go on. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

will go on. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. The homepage of the website is designed to complete the registration of job seekers and hiring people. Here you will be given two options – I want a job I want staff / I want to Hire



you “I need a jobClick on the button, after which a new page will open in front of you.

Here you have to fill your mobile number in the space provided. Move forward Click on the button of “.

Click on the button of “. There will be an OTP on your mobile which will be filled in the space given to you by “ Presented Click on the button.

Click on the button. Now you have been registered on the website, categories will be given in relation to what kind of job you want.

Here you have to select the category of your choice and click on “Continue”, after which an application form will open in front of you.

In this application form you have to select your name, gender, educational qualification and your field. After selecting all the details you are given “SubmitClick on the option of “.

In this way, you can complete the process of getting the Delhi Employment Fair job in online mode by following the given steps.

Procedure for editing / updating Delhi Employment Fair Profile

Delhi Employment Fair To edit or update your profile, you have to complete these simple steps: –

First of all you got the Delhi Employment Fair official website have to go. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

have to go. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website job seekers In section Edit / update profile Click on it.

In section Click on it. Now a new page will open in front of you, here you have to enter your registration number, mobile number and captcha code to login.

After that you click on the submit button, now you will be able to update your profile ID.

Delhi employment fair Employer registration how doThe

Those employers who want to register themselves under the Delhi Employment Fair, can complete the registration process in the online mode by following the given steps.

First of all Employer of Delhi employment fair official website will go on. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

will go on. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website you will find Employer Option will appear, after selecting this option Employer registration Click on the option of

Option will appear, after selecting this option Click on the option of A new page will open in front of you, on this page you will see a registration form.

You have to fill all the information asked in this registration form like: Organization, Sector, Office Address, Registered Employer, Email ID, Mobile Number etc.

After filling all the information asked, you will get “PresentedClick on the button of “. In this way, after following the above steps, the Employer Registration will be completed.

Contact

Directorate of Employment, Government of Delhi. NCT

IARI Complex, Pusa, New Delhi-110012

Email ID: [email protected]

TMT.delhi.gov.in

Directorate of Employment: www.employment.delhigovt.nic.in

For help: 011-22389393 / 011-22386022 (Mon-Fri; 10: 00 AM-6:00MM)

We hope that you will definitely find information related to Delhi Employment Fair. In this article, we have tried to answer all the questions you ask.

If you still have questions related to this scheme then you can ask us through comment. Along with this, you can also bookmark our website.

Questions asked

Delhi employment fair When Start Will happen ?

The state government will soon announce the dates of Delhi Employment Fair. Stay connected with our website for the latest updates regarding this.

What employment Fair in Part time The TMT get Of Go Can is ?

Yes

What Normal category Of Candidate Too Delhi employment Fair Of Benefit Take Can is ?

This employment fair is being started by the Chief Minister with an aim to ensure availability of employment especially to unemployed youth. All people belonging to all religions, castes and communities can register on the jobless employment portal.