Delhi High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) Registration & Status [2021]

People can now apply online for installation of Delhi High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) for 4 wheelers (car) or 2 wheelers (bike, scooty) at bookmyhsrp.com. All the Delhi residents who doesn’t possess HSRP on their old vehicles can check book an online appointment & can also check their HSRP plate status online. As per the Supreme Court’s (SC) directions, Transport department of Delhi has started the process of replacing number pates in old vehicles with tamper proof registration plates from 12 October 2020.

New vehicles in Delhi are coming with fitted authorized high security registration plates. But most of the old vehicles doesn’t have these sophisticated and tamper proof plates. As per the estimates of the transport department, there are around 40 lakh vehicles which includes both four wheelers and two wheelers, that don’t have these HSRP number plates.

HSRP plates concept was first rolled out in Delhi in the FY 2012 and now the department is carrying out this process of installing HSRP plates in every vehicle in phases.

Delhi High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) Apply Online

The transport department has made the process of getting these authorized HSRP a smoother affair as appointments can be booked online. Below is the complete procedure for HSRP online registration in Delhi. Here is the official website link to apply online for Delhi High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) – https://bookmyhsrp.com/

Book My HSRP Delhi Website

Delhi HSRP Plate with Colour Sticker Online Booking

STEP 1: At the homepage of Book My HSRP Delhi website, click at “High Security Registration Plate with Colour Sticker” section. The direct link for Book My HSRP Sticker Delhi – https://bookmyhsrp.com/plate/VahanBookingDetail.aspx

STEP 2: The page to enter Vahan booking details i.e vehicle information for HSRP in Delhi will appear as shown below:-

Delhi HSRP Registration Booking Details

Step 3: At the Book My Delhi HSRP Plate Vahan Booking Details page, enter the complete vehicle information such as state name, registration number, chassis number, engine no, captcha and then hit at “Click Here” tab.

Delhi Government Schemes 2021दिल्ली सरकारी योजना हिन्दीPopular Schemes in Delhi:DDA Housing Scheme 2021Delhi Job Fair Portal Online Registration FormDelhi Doorstep Service Delivery Services List

STEP 4: Select the Fitment Location i.e an applicant can choose the location where he / she wants to get his Delhi HSRP Number plate fitted.

STEP 5: Select Appointment Slot – Applicants can select the date and time at which they want their HSRP Number Plate with Sticker in Delhi to be fitted. This time must be as per the convenience of the applicant so that they remain free on the date of fitting of High Security Number Plate with sticker.

STEP 6: Booking Summary – Then the page where booking summary is present will get displayed on the screen.

STEP 7: Verify Details & Pay – Applicants must verify the details entered while booking for HSRP Delhi at bookmyhsrp.com. It is important to note that all the details must be entered accurately as in RC of vehicle. Upon verification, applicants can make payment through Debit, credit card or any other mode.

STEP 8: Finally, applicants must download receipt and take a printout of this HSRP Delhi Booking receipt. The photocopy of receipt along with aadhar card and RC of vehicle must be taken at the fitment location on the specified date. Finally, the applicants will get their Delhi HSRP Number Plate with Colour Sticker fitted on their vehicle.

Apply Online for Only Colour Sticker for Vehicles in Delhi at Book My HSRP Website

People can even apply online for only colour sticker for vehicles in Delhi. For this purpose, applicants will have to visit the official Book My HSRP Delhi website at bookmyhsrp.com. At the homepage, click at the “Only Colour Sticker” section or directly click – https://bookmyhsrp.com/sticker/VahanBookingDetail.aspx

STEP 2: The page to enter Vahan booking details i.e vehicle information for Only Colour Sticker in Delhi will appear as shown below:-

Bookmyhsrp Only Colour Sticker Delhi Vehicles

Step 3: At the Only Colour Sticker Booking page at bookmyhsrp.com, enter the complete vehicle information such as state name, registration number, chassis number, engine no, front laser code, rear laser code, captcha and then hit at “Click Here” tab.

STEP 4: Select the Fitment Location i.e an applicant can choose the location where he / she wants to get only colour sticker to be placed on the already fitted Delhi HSRP Number plate.

STEP 5: Select Appointment Slot – Applicants can select the date and time at which they want their HSRP Sticker Delhi to be fitted. This time must be as per the convenience of the applicant so that they remain free on the date of fitting of colour coded sticker on High Security Number Plate in Delhi.

STEP 6: Booking Summary – Then the page where booking summary is present will get displayed on the screen.

STEP 7: Verify Details & Pay – Applicants must verify the details entered while booking for HSRP Colour Sticker Delhi at bookmyhsrp.com. It is important to note that all the details must be entered accurately as in RC of vehicle. Upon verification, applicants can make payment through Debit, credit card or any other mode.

STEP 8: Finally, applicants must download receipt and take a printout of this HSRP Sticker Delhi Booking receipt. The photocopy of receipt along with aadhar card and RC of vehicle must be taken at the fitment location on the specified date. Finally, the applicants will get their Colour Sticker fitted on their vehicle.

To get a counterfeit number plate from a roadside shop which looks similar to high-security registration plate might appears an easy way out in comparison to queue up at an authorized center. But now these local duplicate number plates can lead you to prosecution and punishment.

So, citizens can apply online for high security number plate in Delhi. This process has been made online in order to avoid overcrowding at the HSRP Delhi center and to ensure that vehicle owners have a hassle free experience.

Delhi High Security Registration Plate Price Chart

Here all the citizens can check the rate chart before applying online for Delhi High Security Registration Plate:-

HSRP Rate Chart

Item Unit Rate Complete Set of Registration Plate inclusive of Snap Lock and fixing of two-wheeler Scooters, Motor-Cycle and Moped 1 set 69 Complete Set of Registration Plate inclusive of Snap Lock, 3rd Registration Plate and fixing for three-wheeler (Passengers and goods) and invalid carriages 1 set 86 Complete set of Registration Plate inclusive of Snap Lock, 3rd Registration Plate and Fixing for Light Motor Vehicle/Passenger Cars (excluding tractor) 1 set 213 Complete set of Registration Plate inclusive of Snap Lock and fixing for tractors 1 set 69 Complete Set of Registration Plate inclusive of Snap Lock, 3rd Registration Plate and fixing for Medium Commercial Vehicle / Heavy Commercial Vehicle / Trailer combination 1 set 220 Delhi High Security Number Plate Chart

There are however only 13 authorised hsrp affixation centres in Delhi where high-security registration plates can be installed and the list of these centres can be accessed at http://www.hsrpdelhi.com/status/default.html.

Check for Home Delivery of HSRP Number Plates in Delhi

The direct link to check for home delivery of HSRP number plates in Delhi is mentioned here – https://bookmyhsrp.com/PinForHomeDelivery.aspx. Select the state name as “Delhi“, then the entire list of Pin Codes activated for home delivery will appear as shown below:-

HSRP Delhi Home Delivery Pin Code List

Delhi High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) Status

All the citizens who have made Delhi High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) online registration and have already applied online can now check their HSRP plate status online. The complete procedure to check HSRP online application status has been described below:-

Firstly visit the same official website https://bookmyhsrp.com/

At the homepage, click at the “ Track Your Order ” tab or directly click https://bookmyhsrp.com/TrackOrder.aspx

” tab or directly click https://bookmyhsrp.com/TrackOrder.aspx Afterwards, the status check page for HSRP number plates in Delhi will appears as follows:-

Status HSRP Delhi Track Order Online

People can now check their HSRP appointment status using Order Number and Vehicle Reg No., Captcha and then click at the “Search” button. Applicants can then go to the affixation center on the fixed date to install HSRP on their vehicles.

All the authorized dealers are now fully equipped to provide the numberplates, so vehicle owners should take the appointment online and get it done. In addition to the new numberplates, vehicles coming to the affixation centres will also get hologram-based colour stickers which would denote the type of fuel used in the vehicle.

High Security Number Plate Online Apply Delhi

The transport department will notify the schedule later for the affixation of high security registration plates in vehicles registered prior to 1 January 2011.

How to Reschedule Delhi HSRP Appointment

All the citizens who have made Delhi High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) online registration and have already applied online can now reschedule their HSRP Delhi appointment online. The complete procedure to reschedule Delhi HSRP appointment has been described here. Firstly go to same official website at bookmyhsrp.com. Then in the header click at the “Reschedule Appointment” link or directly click https://bookmyhsrp.com/ReAppointment.aspx

The page to reschedule HSRP Delhi appointment will appear as shown below:-

Delhi HSRP Reschedule Appointment

Here applicants can enter order number, vehicle registration number, captcha and then click at “Search” button to reschedule appointment for HSRP in Delhi.

Delhi HSRP Order Cancellation – How to Cancel Your Appointment

All the citizens who have made Delhi High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) online registration and have already applied online can now cancel their HSRP Delhi order online. The complete procedure to Delhi HSRP order cancellation has been described here. Firstly go to same official website at bookmyhsrp.com. Then in the header click at the “Cancel Order” link or directly click https://bookmyhsrp.com/OrderCancel.aspx

The page to cancel HSRP Delhi order and apply for refund will appear as shown below:-

Delhi HSRP Order Cancellation Refund

Here applicants can enter order number, vehicle registration number, captcha and then click at “Search” button to cancel order and apply for refund of payment for HSRP in Delhi.

Check Delhi HSRP Receipt Validity Online

All the citizens who have made Delhi High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) online registration and have already applied online can now check their HSRP Delhi receipt validity online. The complete procedure to check Delhi HSRP receipt validity has been described here. Firstly go to same official website at bookmyhsrp.com. Then in the header click at the “Receipt Validity” link or directly click https://bookmyhsrp.com/ReceiptValidity.aspx

The page to check HSRP Delhi receipt validity will appear as shown below:-

Check Receipt Validity HSRP Delhi

Here applicants can enter vehicle registration number, captcha and then click at “Search” button to check receipt validity for HSRP in Delhi.

Public Notice for HSRP and Color Coded Stickers on Old Vehicles Registered in Delhi

Here is the snapshot of the public notice for HSRP booking as well as color coded stickers on old vehicles registered in National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Delhi HSRP Booking Colour Coded Stickers

The notification reads that installation of HSRP and color coded sticker on new and old vehicles registered in Delhi is mandatory. Dealers have been authorized of OEMs to affix color coded sticker and HSRP on all old vehicles. Owners of old / existing vehicles are advised to approach their concerned dealers to get HSRP affixed including color coded sticker on their vehicles.

Those vehicle owners who fails to get colour coded sticker and HSRP on their vehicles are liable for prosecution under Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 and CMV Rules, 1989. Transport dept. will soon start an enforcement drive to affix colour coded sticker and HSRP without any delay. The complete list of dealers is available at the official website of transport dept. which can be accessed through the link http://transport.delhi.gov.in

For more details, visit the official link at https://transport.delhi.gov.in/content/public-notice-high-security-registration-plate-hsrp-color-coded-sticker-old-vehicles

Delhi HSRP Helpline Number – Contact Details

For general enquiry: Toll free number – 8929722201, Working days (Monday to Saturday) – 9 a.m to 6 p.m, Customer Care e-mail ID – [email protected]

For grievance: Dealer point grievance cell email ID – [email protected], grievance cell mobile – 8929722201, home delivery grievance cell e-mail – [email protected], home delivery grievance cell mobile – 8929722202.

SAVE AS PDF