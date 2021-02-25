Delhi Job Fair Portal | Apply, Online Registration Form 2021 (Jobkeeper) – Upcoming Rogar Mela List @ jobfair.delhi.gov.in

Step by step guide to apply on Delhi Job Fair Portal, Online Registration Form 2021 (Jobbers) – Upcoming Employment Fair List @ jobfair.delhi.gov.in

Chief Minister of Delhi, Shri Arvind Kejriwal has launched the Job Fair Portal for Delhi’s job seekers. The main objective of this portal is to help the unemployed who want TMT and job interviews. However, this portal is exclusively dedicated to the local people living in Delhi. To avail the services of this portal, aspiring job seekers can register themselves directly on the Job Fair portal.

Please visit our article: Kerala Niyukti 2021

Interested job seekers can visit the jobfair.delhi.gov.in portal and apply for TMT and latest job fairs.

Delhi Job Fair Portal

This article explains the online process, benefits, online registration form 2021 for job seekers, and upcoming employment fair list for applying for TMT in Delhi Job Fair Portal.

Benefits of Delhi Job Fair Portal

Let us see the benefits of Delhi Job Fair Portal launched by Delhi CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal.

Job seekers can directly go to the official portal and register.

Through this portal, applicants can upload and edit their qualification and employment details.

This saves job seekers time in job search.

Apart from this, it also helps employers to find the right candidate for the job.

Job seekers have the facility to contact the recruiters directly over the phone.

Job aspirants can apply for TMT suitable for their qualifications and skill sets.

Delhi job seekers online registration form 2021

Let us see the online process of applying for the online registration form of Delhi Job Seekers.

Click here To redirect Delhi job seekers to the online registration form.

Then it redirects to the online job seeker in the registration form given below.

Enter first name, middle name, last name, father’s name, mother’s name, candidate’s date of birth.

Select / enter category, gender, marital status, religion, identity details, identification number, mobile number, email, address, postcode, district and state.

Please visit our article: Delhi Rojgar Bazar Portal

Fill the qualification section: Please enter the highest qualification for the minimum qualification.

Select qualification, board / institute / university, year of passing,% marks, specialization and syllabus.

Under Current Employment Details, enter Organization, Post Held, From and Two Dates of Employment, Industry Type and Salary Drawn.

Select language, skills information, experience, disability status and answer the question: Are you an ex-serviceman.

Under the Physical Details section, enter / select Height, Vision, and Upload CV.

Click the checkbox: Accept the terms and conditions.

Verify the details and click on submit button.

It then successfully completes the application process and generates an application number for future references.

How to apply for job on Delhi Job Fair Portal

See our step by step guide to apply for TMT on Delhi Employment Portal. This process is for those applicants who want to apply for TMT and job fairs on the portal.

Visit the official portal of Delhi Job Fair Portal.

It takes the online user to the home page.

On the following page, click on the option I want.

Enter the mobile number of the applicant on the newly opened page.

It sends an OTP to the registered mobile number.

Copy the OTP and enter in the corresponding fields, as shown below.

Click on the Verify button on the same page.

The full list of TMT is then displayed on the new web page.

Select the district and job category.

It then shows the related TMT based on the district and job category you have selected.

Click View Job to see the complete job description.

It then displays the complete job description, and job seekers can avail the options of WhatsApp, Call and Apply buttons.

Use any of the above options to contact the employer for your questions on the given work.

However, applicants can apply for more and more TMT based on eligibility and eligibility criteria.

Upcoming roger fair list delhi

Applicants can also get online information about upcoming Rogar Mela list on the official portal.

For this, applicants keep checking the official portal for the latest announcements on the upcoming Fair Job List.

Please visit our article: UP NRI Portal

Delhi Job Fair Portal Official Website

Delhi Job Fair Portal 2021 Frequently Asked Questions