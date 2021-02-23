Delhi Job Fair Portal Registration Form 2021 for Jobseekers (Employment Fair) at jobfair.delhi.gov.in

Delhi e-Governance Society is inviting online applications on the Job Fair portal for the upcoming employment fair. .These. All eligible candidates (as per job requirements) can apply for vacancies as shown on the portal on a timely basis. Complete list of vacancies in various mega job fairs Delhi Will be available on the official portal.

The main objective of creating Delhi Job Fair Portal registration is to provide employment to all unemployed educated youth of the state. All applicants can check the upcoming employment fair or Mega Job Fair 2021 on the official Delhi Job Fair portal. This portal will facilitate job seekers to get better and suitable TMT according to their qualifications.

Various national and multi-national companies (MNC) organize a mega job fair in Delhi every year, where millions of students get placements. So, participate and become one of the selected candidates of the next employment fair.

Delhi Job Fair Portal Online Registration Form 2021 for job seekers

The Delhi Job Fair Portal is an initiative of the Directorate of Employment, Govt. To provide employment opportunities to unemployed youth in the private sector, NCT of Delhi Here is the complete procedure to register yourself for the upcoming Mega Job Fair (Rojgar Mela 2021): –

Phase 1: Go to the official job portal first http://jobfair.delhi.gov.in/

stage 2: On the homepage, scroll to “job seekersClick “Tab in the main menu and then”Registration” contact

step 3: direct link – http://jobfair.delhi.gov.in/Jobseekers.aspx

step 4: The Delhi Job Fair Portal Jobseekers Registration Form is shown below: –

Delhi Job Fair Portal Jobseekers Registration Form

Step 5: Here candidates have to fill their basic details, identification number, mobile number, educational qualification, current employment status, physical qualification and click on ‘.Presented‘Button to complete the registration process.

All the registered candidates can appear for the interview / selection process in upcoming job fairs in Delhi.

Edit / update profile on Delhi Job Fair Portal

People can edit or update their profile as a TMTeeker after a certain time frame to give an updated information about themselves and increase their chances of selection. Here is the direct link to edit / update the TMTeeker profile – http://jobfair.delhi.gov.in/rememberId.aspx

The page for editing or updating the Jobseer profile on the Delhi Job Fair portal is shown below: –

Delhi job fair portal profile update update

Here the jobbers can enter their registration number, mobile number and click on ‘.Presented‘Button to edit or update your job profile.

List of upcoming job fair 2021 on Delhi Job Fair Portal

All the applicants can also see the complete list of vacancies on the Delhi Job Fair portal through the link or the list of upcoming employment fair 2021 – http://jobfair.delhi.gov.in/vacancies.aspx

Find Advance Vacancies at Jobfare Delhi Village Portal

Here is a direct link to search for advance vacancies on the Jobfare Delhi Village Portal – http://jobfair.delhi.gov.in/SearchVacancies.aspx

The page is given below to search for advance vacancies on the Jobfare Delhi Village Portal: –

Search of Delhi Job Fair Portal Advance Vacancies

Here applicants can search by skill, qualification, salary, experience, post name and then “hit”PresentedThe button. All upcoming TMT organized by national or multi-national companies will appear on this page with the date. Therefore, applicants should visit this page regularly to secure a good job. The new way to apply for TMT online in Delhi is to register with the Delhi government. The job portal at TMT.delhi.gov.in, the whole process is mentioned here – Delhi Job Portal Registration / Login