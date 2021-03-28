Delhi LG to get more power as President Kovind clears NCT bill | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave his assent to National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act 2021, granting more powers to the lieutenant governor in Delhi.

The law seeks to give more powers to the lieutenant governor, specifying that any decision of the state cabinet or government would need his “opinion” before implementation.

The NCT Bill, 2021 was passed by the Lok Sabha amidst strong opposition from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which said that the legislation is “unconstitutional”.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Sigh declared the bill passed in a voice vote after a walkout by the opposition. The Biju Janata Dal, YSR Congress and Samajwadi Party opposed the bill, but walked out in protest. The Congress walked out after the division of votes.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the passage of the bill in Lok Sabha seeking to make it clear that the “government” in Delhi means the “Lieutenant Governor” an “insult” to the people of the national capital.

According to the bill’s objects and reasons, it is aimed at ending the lack of clarity on what proposal or matters are required to be submitted to the LG before issuing orders.

Junior home minister G Kishan Reddy introduced the bill, which, sources in the government say, is a bid to clarify “ambiguities” following two judgments by the Supreme Court.