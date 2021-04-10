Delhi University Non-Teaching Staff Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for 1145 Posts, Application Process to Conclude this Month- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

Delhi University Non-Teaching Staff Recruitment 2021

The applications are invited by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the University of Delhi (DU) for the posts of 1145 Junior Assistant, Assistant Laboratory, Attendant & Various Vacancies. 10th, 12th, ITI, Diploma, Graduate pass can apply before April 28, 2021.

Delhi University Non-Teaching Staff Recruitment 2021 Details



Post: Junior Assistant

Post Code: P0201

No. of Vacancy: 236

Education Qualification: 10+2 Intermediate Exam with English Typing: 35 WPM OR Hindi 30 WPM.

Post: Telephone Operator

Post Code: P0202

No. of Vacancy: 08

Education Qualification: 10+2 Intermediate Exam

Post: Assistant

Post Code: P0410

No. of Vacancy: 80

Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream.

Post: Stenographer

Post Code: P0411

No. of Vacancy: 77

Education Qualification: 10+2 Intermediate English Shorthand 80 WPM & Typing 35 WPM OR Hindi Shorthand 60 WPM & Typing 30 WPM.

Post: Yoga Organizer

Post Code: P0703

No. of Vacancy: 01

Education Qualification: Bachelor / Master Degree in Yoga with 2 Year Experience.

Post: Senior Personal Assistant

Post Code: P0704

No. of Vacancy: 05

Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 3 Year Experience.

Post: Nurse

Post Code: P0600

No. of Vacancy: 07

Education Qualification: Degree / Diploma in Nursing with Registration & Experience.

Post: Assistant Manager Guest House

Post Code: P0601

No. of Vacancy: 01

Education Qualification: Degree / Diploma in Hotel Management with Year Experience.

Post: Junior Engineer Civil

Post Code: P0602

No. of Vacancy: 05

Education Qualification: Degree / Diploma in Civil / Electrical Engineering with Experience.

Post: Junior Engineer Electrical

Post Code: P0603

No. of Vacancy: 05

Post: Assistant Security Officer

Post Code: P0604

No. of Vacancy: 04

Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 10 Year Experience.

Post: Senior Assistant

Post Code: P0605

No. of Vacancy: 45

Education Qualification: Bachelor / Master Degree in Any Stream.

Post: Hindi Translator

Post Code: P0606

No. of Vacancy: 02

Education Qualification: Master’s Degree in Hindi / English with 2 Years Experience.

Post: Personal Assistant

Post Code: P0607

No. of Vacancy: 09

Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with Shorthand English 100 WPM & Typing 40 WPM OR Hindi Shorthand 80 WPM & Typing 40 WPM

Post: Professional Assistant

Post Code: P0608

No. of Vacancy: 16

Education Qualification: Master Degree in Art / Science Commerce with 6 Month Computer Course.

Post: Social Worker

Post Code: P0609

No. of Vacancy: 03

Education Qualification: Master Degree in Social Work

Post: Physiotherapist

Post Code: P0610

No. of Vacancy: 02

Education Qualification: Degree / Diploma in Physiotherapist.

Post: X-Ray Technician

Post Code: P0611

No. of Vacancy: 02

Education Qualification: Degree / Diploma in Radiography with 2 Year Experience.

Post: Horticulturist

Post Code: P0612

No. of Vacancy: 01

Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Agriculture / Horticulture with 3 Year Experience.

Post: Senior Technical Assistant

Post Code: P0613

No. of Vacancy: 58

Education Qualification: BE / B.Tech Degree in Any Recognized University in India.

Post: Assistant Archivist

Post Code: P0501

No. of Vacancy: 01

Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in History with 2 Year Experience.

Post: Sport Coach

Post Code: P0502

No. of Vacancy: 01

Education Qualification: Bachelor/ Master Degree in Physiotherapist.

Post: Semi Professional Assistant

Post Code: P0503

No. of Vacancy: 17

Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Arts / Science / Commerce, B.Lib SC / BLISC

Post: Pharmacist

Post Code: P0504

No. of Vacancy: 05

Education Qualification: Degree / Diploma in Pharmacist.

Post: Technical Assistant Computer

Post Code: P0505

No. of Vacancy: 19

Education Qualification: Bachelor / Master Degree in CS / CE / IT / EC.

Post: Technical Assistant Health Center

Post Code: P0506

No. of Vacancy: 02

Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with Experience.

Post: Statistical Assistant

Post Code: P0507

No. of Vacancy: 02

Education Qualification: Bachelor / Master Degree in Statistics / Mathematics / Operation Research.

Post: Technical Assistant Department

Post Code: P0508

No. of Vacancy: 51

Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with Experience.

Post: Sanitary Inspector

Post Code: P0401

No. of Vacancy: 01

Education Qualification: Diploma / Certificate in Sanitary Inspector with 3 Year Experience.

Post: Tabla Accompanists

Post Code: P0402

No. of Vacancy: 12

Education Qualification: Degree / Diploma / Certificate in Related Trade.

Post: Pakhawaj Player

Post Code: P0403

No. of Vacancy: 01

Post: Sarangi Accompanists

Post Code: P0404

No. of Vacancy: 02

Post: Violin Accompanists

Post Code: P0405

No. of Vacancy: 02

Post: Mridangam Accompanists

Post Code: P0406

No. of Vacancy: 01

Post: Harmonium Accompanists

Post Code: P0407

No. of Vacancy: 01

Post: Tanpura Accompanists

Post Code: P0408

No. of Vacancy: 04

Post: Laboratory Assistant

Post Code: P0409

No. of Vacancy: 53

Education Qualification: 10+2 Intermediate with Science Subject OR Bachelor Degree in Any Stream.

Post: Work Assistant

Post Code: P0412

No. of Vacancy: 03

Education Qualification: Class 10 High School with ITI Certificate.

Post: Assistant Store

Post Code: P0413

No. of Vacancy: 02

Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with Diploma in Material Management.

Post: Salesman DHMI

Post Code: P0414

No. of Vacancy: 02

Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 1 Year Experience.

Post: Library Assistant

Post Code: P0301

No. of Vacancy: 05

Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 1 Year Experience.

Post: Private Secretary

Post Code: P0701

No. of Vacancy: 02

Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 3 Year Experience.

Post: Security Officer

Post Code: P0702

No. of Vacancy: 01

Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 15 Year Experience with D.L.

Post: Junior Assistant Store

Post Code: P0203

No. of Vacancy: 01

Education Qualification: 10+2 Intermediate Exam with 2 Year Experience.

Post: Junior Work Assistant (Engineering Service)

Post Code: P0204

No. of Vacancy: 35

Education Qualification: Class 10 High School with ITI Certificate and 5 Year Experience.

Post: Library Attendant

Post Code: P0101

No. of Vacancy: 109

Education Qualification: Class 10 High School with Certificate in Library Science.

Post: Health Attendant

Post Code: P0102

No. of Vacancy: 18

Education Qualification: Class 10 High School with ITI Certificate.

Post: Laboratory Attendant

Post Code: P0103

No. of Vacancy: 152

Education Qualification: Class 10 High School

Post: Engineering Attendant

Post Code: P0104

No. of Vacancy: 52

Education Qualification: Class 10 High School with ITI Certificate

Post: Medical Officer

Post Code: P1001

No. of Vacancy: 15

Education Qualification: MBBS Degree with 3 Year Experience.

Post: Assistant Registrar

Post Code: P1002

No. of Vacancy: 06

Education Qualification: Master’s Degree with 55% Marks.

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking.

For General/Unreserved Candidates: 1000/-

For EWS/OBC (NLC)/Female Candidates: 800/-

For SC/ST/PWD Candidate: 600/-

Last Date of Online Application Submission: April 28, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 29, 2021

Date of Online Correction form: April 30 to May 02, 2021

Date of Examination: To be announced later

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply recruitment.nta.nic.in till April 28, 2021.

Delhi University Non-Teaching Staff Recruitment 2021 Job Location: Delhi

Delhi University Non-Teaching Staff Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on an Online Exam/Written Exam.

Delhi University Non-Teaching Staff Recruitment 2021 Notification: nta.nic.in/DURecruitment