Delhi University Non-Teaching Staff Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for 1145 Posts, Application Process to Conclude this Month- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

Delhi University Non-Teaching Staff Recruitment 2021
– PC : My Result Plus
The applications are invited by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the University of Delhi (DU) for the posts of 1145 Junior Assistant, Assistant Laboratory, Attendant & Various Vacancies. 10th, 12th, ITI, Diploma, Graduate pass can apply before April 28, 2021.
Delhi University Non-Teaching Staff Recruitment 2021 Details
Post: Junior Assistant
Post Code: P0201
No. of Vacancy: 236
Education Qualification: 10+2 Intermediate Exam with English Typing: 35 WPM OR Hindi 30 WPM.
Post: Telephone Operator
Post Code: P0202
No. of Vacancy: 08
Education Qualification: 10+2 Intermediate Exam
Post: Assistant
Post Code: P0410
No. of Vacancy: 80
Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream.
Post: Stenographer
Post Code: P0411
No. of Vacancy: 77
Education Qualification: 10+2 Intermediate English Shorthand 80 WPM & Typing 35 WPM OR Hindi Shorthand 60 WPM & Typing 30 WPM.
Post: Yoga Organizer
Post Code: P0703
No. of Vacancy: 01
Education Qualification: Bachelor / Master Degree in Yoga with 2 Year Experience.
Post: Senior Personal Assistant
Post Code: P0704
No. of Vacancy: 05
Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 3 Year Experience.
Post: Nurse
Post Code: P0600
No. of Vacancy: 07
Education Qualification: Degree / Diploma in Nursing with Registration & Experience.
Post: Assistant Manager Guest House
Post Code: P0601
No. of Vacancy: 01
Education Qualification: Degree / Diploma in Hotel Management with Year Experience.
Post: Junior Engineer Civil
Post Code: P0602
No. of Vacancy: 05
Education Qualification: Degree / Diploma in Civil / Electrical Engineering with Experience.
Post: Junior Engineer Electrical
Post Code: P0603
No. of Vacancy: 05
Post: Assistant Security Officer
Post Code: P0604
No. of Vacancy: 04
Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 10 Year Experience.
Post: Senior Assistant
Post Code: P0605
No. of Vacancy: 45
Education Qualification: Bachelor / Master Degree in Any Stream.
Post: Hindi Translator
Post Code: P0606
No. of Vacancy: 02
Education Qualification: Master’s Degree in Hindi / English with 2 Years Experience.
Post: Personal Assistant
Post Code: P0607
No. of Vacancy: 09
Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with Shorthand English 100 WPM & Typing 40 WPM OR Hindi Shorthand 80 WPM & Typing 40 WPM
Post: Professional Assistant
Post Code: P0608
No. of Vacancy: 16
Education Qualification: Master Degree in Art / Science Commerce with 6 Month Computer Course.
Post: Social Worker
Post Code: P0609
No. of Vacancy: 03
Education Qualification: Master Degree in Social Work
Post: Physiotherapist
Post Code: P0610
No. of Vacancy: 02
Education Qualification: Degree / Diploma in Physiotherapist.
Post: X-Ray Technician
Post Code: P0611
No. of Vacancy: 02
Education Qualification: Degree / Diploma in Radiography with 2 Year Experience.
Post: Horticulturist
Post Code: P0612
No. of Vacancy: 01
Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Agriculture / Horticulture with 3 Year Experience.
Post: Senior Technical Assistant
Post Code: P0613
No. of Vacancy: 58
Education Qualification: BE / B.Tech Degree in Any Recognized University in India.
Post: Assistant Archivist
Post Code: P0501
No. of Vacancy: 01
Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in History with 2 Year Experience.
Post: Sport Coach
Post Code: P0502
No. of Vacancy: 01
Education Qualification: Bachelor/ Master Degree in Physiotherapist.
Post: Semi Professional Assistant
Post Code: P0503
No. of Vacancy: 17
Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Arts / Science / Commerce, B.Lib SC / BLISC
Post: Pharmacist
Post Code: P0504
No. of Vacancy: 05
Education Qualification: Degree / Diploma in Pharmacist.
Post: Technical Assistant Computer
Post Code: P0505
No. of Vacancy: 19
Education Qualification: Bachelor / Master Degree in CS / CE / IT / EC.
Post: Technical Assistant Health Center
Post Code: P0506
No. of Vacancy: 02
Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with Experience.
Post: Statistical Assistant
Post Code: P0507
No. of Vacancy: 02
Education Qualification: Bachelor / Master Degree in Statistics / Mathematics / Operation Research.
Post: Technical Assistant Department
Post Code: P0508
No. of Vacancy: 51
Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with Experience.
Post: Sanitary Inspector
Post Code: P0401
No. of Vacancy: 01
Education Qualification: Diploma / Certificate in Sanitary Inspector with 3 Year Experience.
Post: Tabla Accompanists
Post Code: P0402
No. of Vacancy: 12
Education Qualification: Degree / Diploma / Certificate in Related Trade.
Post: Pakhawaj Player
Post Code: P0403
No. of Vacancy: 01
Post: Sarangi Accompanists
Post Code: P0404
No. of Vacancy: 02
Post: Violin Accompanists
Post Code: P0405
No. of Vacancy: 02
Post: Mridangam Accompanists
Post Code: P0406
No. of Vacancy: 01
Post: Harmonium Accompanists
Post Code: P0407
No. of Vacancy: 01
Post: Tanpura Accompanists
Post Code: P0408
No. of Vacancy: 04
Post: Laboratory Assistant
Post Code: P0409
No. of Vacancy: 53
Education Qualification: 10+2 Intermediate with Science Subject OR Bachelor Degree in Any Stream.
Post: Work Assistant
Post Code: P0412
No. of Vacancy: 03
Education Qualification: Class 10 High School with ITI Certificate.
Post: Assistant Store
Post Code: P0413
No. of Vacancy: 02
Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with Diploma in Material Management.
Post: Salesman DHMI
Post Code: P0414
No. of Vacancy: 02
Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 1 Year Experience.
Post: Library Assistant
Post Code: P0301
No. of Vacancy: 05
Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 1 Year Experience.
Post: Private Secretary
Post Code: P0701
No. of Vacancy: 02
Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 3 Year Experience.
Post: Security Officer
Post Code: P0702
No. of Vacancy: 01
Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 15 Year Experience with D.L.
Post: Junior Assistant Store
Post Code: P0203
No. of Vacancy: 01
Education Qualification: 10+2 Intermediate Exam with 2 Year Experience.
Post: Junior Work Assistant (Engineering Service)
Post Code: P0204
No. of Vacancy: 35
Education Qualification: Class 10 High School with ITI Certificate and 5 Year Experience.
Post: Library Attendant
Post Code: P0101
No. of Vacancy: 109
Education Qualification: Class 10 High School with Certificate in Library Science.
Post: Health Attendant
Post Code: P0102
No. of Vacancy: 18
Education Qualification: Class 10 High School with ITI Certificate.
Post: Laboratory Attendant
Post Code: P0103
No. of Vacancy: 152
Education Qualification: Class 10 High School
Post: Engineering Attendant
Post Code: P0104
No. of Vacancy: 52
Education Qualification: Class 10 High School with ITI Certificate
Post: Medical Officer
Post Code: P1001
No. of Vacancy: 15
Education Qualification: MBBS Degree with 3 Year Experience.
Post: Assistant Registrar
Post Code: P1002
No. of Vacancy: 06
Education Qualification: Master’s Degree with 55% Marks.
Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking.
For General/Unreserved Candidates: 1000/-
For EWS/OBC (NLC)/Female Candidates: 800/-
For SC/ST/PWD Candidate: 600/-
Last Date of Online Application Submission: April 28, 2021
Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 29, 2021
Date of Online Correction form: April 30 to May 02, 2021
Date of Examination: To be announced later
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply recruitment.nta.nic.in till April 28, 2021.
Delhi University Non-Teaching Staff Recruitment 2021 Job Location: Delhi
Delhi University Non-Teaching Staff Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on an Online Exam/Written Exam.
Delhi University Non-Teaching Staff Recruitment 2021 Notification: nta.nic.in/DURecruitment