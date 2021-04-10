Delhi University Non-Teaching Staff Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for 1145 Posts, Application Process to Conclude this Month- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

LATEST

Delhi University Non-Teaching Staff Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for 1145 Posts, Application Process to Conclude this Month

Delhi University Non-Teaching Staff Recruitment 2021
The applications are invited by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the University of Delhi (DU) for the posts of 1145 Junior Assistant, Assistant Laboratory, Attendant & Various Vacancies. 10th, 12th, ITI, Diploma, Graduate pass can apply before April 28, 2021.

Delhi University Non-Teaching Staff Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Junior Assistant
Post Code: P0201
No. of Vacancy: 236
Education Qualification: 10+2 Intermediate Exam with English Typing: 35 WPM OR Hindi 30 WPM.

Post: Telephone Operator
Post Code: P0202
No. of Vacancy: 08
Education Qualification: 10+2 Intermediate Exam

Post: Assistant
Post Code: P0410
No. of Vacancy: 80
Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream.

Post: Stenographer
Post Code: P0411
No. of Vacancy: 77
Education Qualification: 10+2 Intermediate English Shorthand 80 WPM & Typing 35 WPM OR Hindi Shorthand 60 WPM & Typing 30 WPM.

Post: Yoga Organizer
Post Code: P0703
No. of Vacancy: 01
Education Qualification: Bachelor / Master Degree in Yoga with 2 Year Experience.

Post: Senior Personal Assistant
Post Code: P0704
No. of Vacancy: 05
Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 3 Year Experience.

Post: Nurse
Post Code: P0600
No. of Vacancy: 07
Education Qualification: Degree / Diploma in Nursing with Registration & Experience.

Post: Assistant Manager Guest House
Post Code: P0601
No. of Vacancy: 01
Education Qualification: Degree / Diploma in Hotel Management with Year Experience.

Post: Junior Engineer Civil
Post Code: P0602
No. of Vacancy: 05
Education Qualification: Degree / Diploma in Civil / Electrical Engineering with Experience.

Post: Junior Engineer Electrical
Post Code: P0603
No. of Vacancy: 05

Post: Assistant Security Officer
Post Code: P0604
No. of Vacancy: 04
Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 10 Year Experience.

Post: Senior Assistant
Post Code: P0605
No. of Vacancy: 45
Education Qualification: Bachelor / Master Degree in Any Stream.

Post: Hindi Translator
Post Code: P0606
No. of Vacancy: 02
Education Qualification: Master’s Degree in Hindi / English with 2 Years Experience.

Post: Personal Assistant
Post Code: P0607
No. of Vacancy: 09
Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with Shorthand English 100 WPM & Typing 40 WPM OR Hindi Shorthand 80 WPM & Typing 40 WPM

Post: Professional Assistant
Post Code: P0608
No. of Vacancy: 16
Education Qualification: Master Degree in Art / Science Commerce with 6 Month Computer Course.

Post: Social Worker
Post Code: P0609
No. of Vacancy: 03
Education Qualification: Master Degree in Social Work

Post: Physiotherapist
Post Code: P0610
No. of Vacancy: 02
Education Qualification: Degree / Diploma in Physiotherapist.

Post: X-Ray Technician
Post Code: P0611
No. of Vacancy: 02
Education Qualification: Degree / Diploma in Radiography with 2 Year Experience.

Post: Horticulturist
Post Code: P0612
No. of Vacancy: 01
Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Agriculture / Horticulture with 3 Year Experience.

Post: Senior Technical Assistant
Post Code: P0613
No. of Vacancy: 58
Education Qualification: BE / B.Tech Degree in Any Recognized University in India.

Post: Assistant Archivist
Post Code: P0501
No. of Vacancy: 01
Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in History with 2 Year Experience.

Post: Sport Coach
Post Code: P0502
No. of Vacancy: 01
Education Qualification: Bachelor/ Master Degree in Physiotherapist.

Post: Semi Professional Assistant
Post Code: P0503
No. of Vacancy: 17
Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Arts / Science / Commerce, B.Lib SC / BLISC

Post: Pharmacist
Post Code: P0504
No. of Vacancy: 05
Education Qualification: Degree / Diploma in Pharmacist.

Post: Technical Assistant Computer
Post Code: P0505
No. of Vacancy: 19
Education Qualification: Bachelor / Master Degree in CS / CE / IT / EC.

Post: Technical Assistant Health Center
Post Code: P0506
No. of Vacancy: 02
Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with Experience.

Post: Statistical Assistant
Post Code: P0507
No. of Vacancy: 02
Education Qualification: Bachelor / Master Degree in Statistics / Mathematics / Operation Research.

Post: Technical Assistant Department
Post Code: P0508
No. of Vacancy: 51
Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with Experience.

Post: Sanitary Inspector
Post Code: P0401
No. of Vacancy: 01
Education Qualification: Diploma / Certificate in Sanitary Inspector with 3 Year Experience.

Post: Tabla Accompanists
Post Code: P0402
No. of Vacancy: 12
Education Qualification: Degree / Diploma / Certificate in Related Trade.

Post: Pakhawaj Player
Post Code: P0403
No. of Vacancy: 01

Post: Sarangi Accompanists
Post Code: P0404
No. of Vacancy: 02

Post: Violin Accompanists
Post Code: P0405
No. of Vacancy: 02

Post: Mridangam Accompanists
Post Code: P0406
No. of Vacancy: 01

Post: Harmonium Accompanists
Post Code: P0407
No. of Vacancy: 01

Post: Tanpura Accompanists
Post Code: P0408
No. of Vacancy: 04

Post: Laboratory Assistant
Post Code: P0409
No. of Vacancy: 53
Education Qualification: 10+2 Intermediate with Science Subject OR Bachelor Degree in Any Stream.

Post: Work Assistant
Post Code: P0412
No. of Vacancy: 03
Education Qualification: Class 10 High School with ITI Certificate.

Post: Assistant Store
Post Code: P0413
No. of Vacancy: 02
Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with Diploma in Material Management.

Post: Salesman DHMI
Post Code: P0414
No. of Vacancy: 02
Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 1 Year Experience.

Post: Library Assistant
Post Code: P0301
No. of Vacancy: 05
Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 1 Year Experience.

Post: Private Secretary
Post Code: P0701
No. of Vacancy: 02
Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 3 Year Experience.

Post: Security Officer
Post Code: P0702
No. of Vacancy: 01
Education Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 15 Year Experience with D.L.

Post: Junior Assistant Store
Post Code: P0203
No. of Vacancy: 01
Education Qualification: 10+2 Intermediate Exam with 2 Year Experience.

Post: Junior Work Assistant (Engineering Service)
Post Code: P0204
No. of Vacancy: 35
Education Qualification: Class 10 High School with ITI Certificate and 5 Year Experience.

Post: Library Attendant
Post Code: P0101
No. of Vacancy: 109
Education Qualification: Class 10 High School with Certificate in Library Science.

Post: Health Attendant
Post Code: P0102
No. of Vacancy: 18
Education Qualification: Class 10 High School with ITI Certificate.

Post: Laboratory Attendant
Post Code: P0103
No. of Vacancy: 152
Education Qualification: Class 10 High School

Post: Engineering Attendant
Post Code: P0104
No. of Vacancy: 52
Education Qualification: Class 10 High School with ITI Certificate

Post: Medical Officer
Post Code: P1001
No. of Vacancy: 15
Education Qualification: MBBS Degree with 3 Year Experience.

Post: Assistant Registrar
Post Code: P1002
No. of Vacancy: 06
Education Qualification: Master’s Degree with 55% Marks.

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking.
For General/Unreserved Candidates: 1000/-
For EWS/OBC (NLC)/Female Candidates: 800/-
For SC/ST/PWD Candidate: 600/-

Last Date of Online Application Submission: April 28, 2021
Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 29, 2021
Date of Online Correction form: April 30 to May 02, 2021
Date of Examination: To be announced later

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply recruitment.nta.nic.in till April 28, 2021.

Delhi University Non-Teaching Staff Recruitment 2021 Job Location: Delhi

Delhi University Non-Teaching Staff Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on an Online Exam/Written Exam.

Delhi University Non-Teaching Staff Recruitment 2021 Notification: nta.nic.in/DURecruitment

