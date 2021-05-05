Delivery Hero’s Tech Academy Will Promote Diversity by Teaching Coding – The Spoon

LATEST

As of today, Delivery Hero is taking applications to its newly launched Delivery Hero Tech Academy, which aims to promote more diversity and inclusion in the tech industry through education.   

Done in partnership with the Digital Career Institute (DCI), the program will teach coding languages (Java and Python are specifically called out) to “anyone who would like to learn how to code.” While anyone may apply, Delivery Hero specifically encourages “underrepresented groups” to apply.

The program itself will take place in Berlin and last 9.5 months. Seven of those months will be spent on curriculum, while the final stretch takes the form of an internship with one of Delivery Hero’s backend tech teams. Students may get the opportunity for a permanent position at Delivery Hero following the program (though it is not a guarantee).

For now, the program is open to those based in Berlin. Since Delivery Hero is funding the entire thing, those selected to participate pay nothing. 

There’s a growing need for opportunities that teach tech skills to wider swaths of the population. The robots may not have eaten up all the jobs yet, but automation is increasingly changing the nature of work, especially in the wake of the havoc brought by the Covid-19. Some estimates from economists have found that 42 percent of the jobs lost during the pandemic are gone forever, partly because companies are replacing humans with technology to keep costs lower. 

In the food delivery industry, specifically, we’ve long wondered when robots would take over the work of couriers and drivers, and to some degree that is already happening with autonomous delivery vehicles and the digitization of the restaurant back of house.

Delivery Hero’s Tech Academy offers one potential solution to these problems by providing individuals with new skillsets. Instead of these people getting elbowed out by tech, they are instead invited to participate in the inevitable changes facing the food delivery industry. 

The application period for the Delivery Hero Tech Academy runs from now until July 15.

