Dell GC comp hits $8.5 mln as tech giant grapples with chip shortage – Reuters

Dell Technologies’ top lawyer Richard Rothberg’s total compensation hit $8.56 million for its latest fiscal year, the computer maker disclosed in a regulatory filing, as it grapples with a worldwide lack of semiconductors slowing production.

Most of Rothberg’s pay package – over $6.8 million – came in the form of stock awards, according to a Wednesday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision. His package also included $1.06 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation, a post-Dodd Frank form of cash pay; $627,500 in salary; and $39,383 in all other compensation.

Rothberg has worked at Dell for more than 20 years and became its general counsel in 2013.

The Round Rock, Texas-based company’s disclosure covers its fiscal year 2021, which ended Jan. 29. Rothberg was not one of Dell’s named executive officers in its fiscal years 2020 or 2019, so his compensation for those years were not disclosed.

In general, public companies must disclose the compensation of their chief and financial executive officers and their other three highest-paid executives.

A representative for Dell did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Rothberg’s compensation.

With an annual order volume of $70 billion, Dell is one of the most important customers of many semiconductor makers, but still must pay a premium to secure supply amid shortages, its CEO and founder Michael Dell told Germany’s Handelsblatt newspaper this week.

A surge in demand for electronic devices, coupled with U.S. sanctions against Chinese technology firms, has caused a dearth of the chips, crimping output of items ranging from cars to computers and smartphones.

CEO Dell said this week the shortage will likely persist for years. He also took a salary cut in fiscal 2021 because of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday’s SEC filing shows.

The company earlier this year reported annual revenue of $94.2 billion for fiscal 2021, up 2% from the previous year.

Tech companies in general fared better than other sectors of the U.S. economy as the pandemic prompted a shift toward remote work and video meetings that relied on computers and online tools.

Apple Inc general counsel Kate Adams’ total compensation topped $26.2 million in fiscal 2020, about a 4% increase from her 2019 pay, a regulatory filing shows. Amazon.com Inc general counsel David Zapolsky pulled in more than $17 million in compensation in 2020, the online retailer disclosed in April.

