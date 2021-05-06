Dell Tech World: Data Protection Considerations for a Multicloud Environment – BizTech Magazine

LATEST

Data Mobility Has Taken On Greater Importance

Organizations should choose a cloud strategy that makes the most sense for their business. Cloud adoption could include private, public, hybrid and multicloud architectures. In every case, however, the choice must allow you to maintain control over your data.

Stout recommended Dell’s PowerProtect DD series because it offers “ultraefficient replication technologies, by which users can move data to the cloud, from the cloud or between cloud providers faster than other methods, while drastically reducing network requirements.”

PowerProtect DD offers data mobility, which means “you have complete control over your data and where it’s protected to, and you choose when, where and how your data is going to be used,” Stout said.

A Multicloud Strategy Must Offer Workload Protection

Because data mobility has become so important for multicloud organizations, Dell has added increased capabilities that allow customers to take advantage of the scale and power of PowerProtect appliances in the cloud for protecting workloads and mobilizing data across a multicloud footprint.

Stout also presented Faction services for PowerProtect, which offer “the latest-generation physical appliances hosted in specialized cloud data centers throughout the globe with direct connectivity into AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and Oracle cloud.” He said the service is ideal for customers who have requirements to protect, store or replicate cloud data offsite while having landline connectivity to their cloud provider.

READ MORE: Learn more about securing your workload in the cloud.

Governance Requirements Can Offer Another Challenge

“Another big challenge in the race to embrace multicloud is operational consistency and adhering to data governance requirements,” Stout said.

Many organizations find themselves saddled with significant administrative burdens because they’ve spread their data across multiple cloud solutions. In cases where the data is handled by different business units, meeting compliance requirements for protection, storage and retention can be overwhelming, eventually getting in the way of digital transformation efforts.

“Eliminating this barrier to cloud adoption not only requires a provider that can protect across your multicloud landscape but one that can be dynamically deployed and managed using full-scale automation,” he said. “Dell EMC data protection offers capabilities that can be deployed and managed through virtually any automation framework and programmatically deployed across a multicloud footprint, rapidly enabling data protection while ensuring standards are enforced.”

Follow along with highlights from Dell Technologies World on our event page.

