Delta 8 THC: Everything you need to know about this new craze – Film Daily

Cannabis is a plant full of promise. Aside from its psychotropic effects, it also offers a host of health benefits that can help insomnia, chronic pain, and anxiety, among others.

Unfortunately, recreational use of cannabis is still illegal in the United States. The cannabinoid Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (frequently referred to as simply “THC”), which is the main compound responsible for marijuana’s psychoactive properties, is listed in the US as a controlled substance.

Because of this, people who want to experience the health benefits of cannabis have flocked to CBD. Cannabidiol or CBD is a hemp-derived cannabinoid that is federally legal in the United States. Because CBD products don’t contain THC, they have no mind-altering effects and are generally safe to take anytime, anywhere.

The rise of Delta 8 THC

While not as widely known as CBD, Delta 8 is quickly becoming a crowd favorite in the cannabis market. Want to know the essentials you need to know about Delta 8 and why industry insiders think it’s the next big thing? Go ahead and read until the end to find out!

What’s Delta 8 THC anyway?

Delta 8 THC or delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol is another cannabinoid that offers anxiolytic, analgesic, antiemetic, and neuroprotective benefits to the human body. Like CBD, it can help reduce chronic pain, anxiety, sleeplessness and stimulate one’s appetite.

What’s the difference between Delta 9 and Delta 8 THC?

As mentioned before, Delta 9 is the THC that most of us are familiar with. It has the beneficial properties discussed above, but its main feature is it gets you high. Also, buying and selling Delta 9 is technically illegal in most countries.

That said, you can think of Delta 8 as a milder version of Delta 9. Instead of the intense high associated with the latter, Delta 8 imparts a gentle cerebral buzz. Users tend to feel more uplifted instead of stoned. Best of all, it’s federally legal in the US. Think about Delta 8 as 100% legal, hemp-based THC.

How is Delta 8 THC Legal?

You might be thinking, if Delta 8 is technically a THC, how come it’s legal?

Well, this is where the technicalities of the law become important. According to the 2018 Farm Bill, derivatives and isomers in hemp are legal as long as the end product contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC. It’s worth noting that the illegal compound Delta 9 isn’t hemp-derived but sourced directly from marijuana plants. In contrast, Delta 8 is extracted from hemp. So the bottom line is, Delta 8 THC satisfies this provision.

Is Delta 8 better than CBD?

It depends. The main attraction of Delta 8 is the mild buzz it offers. While CBD is a great compound, the experience of taking it can be unsatisfying for many people. We’re firm believers in the benefits of CBD, but because it’s non-psychoactive, it’s hard to appreciate its impact.

Meanwhile, Delta 8 offers similar benefits while also imparting a nice and smooth high. Users love it because while it has a more immediate psychotropic impact, it’s a very smooth high that preserves the user’s awareness and mental clarity.

How to find trustworthy Delta 8 products

Like any other wellness product you consume, it’s vital to ensure that the Delta 8 you’re buying is high quality. Since the Delta 8 niche is relatively new, it can be tough to know what exactly to look for when choosing between different Delta 8 products.

One of the most critical pieces of information to look for is the manufacturing process used in making the product. Producing Delta 8 THC is a lengthy and complicated process, which is why many cheaper brands tend to cut corners to make their prices as competitive as possible.

You might also want to pay attention to the source and quality of the hemp used in the manufacturing process. For example, Oregon-based Delta 8 THC Shop emphasizes that their hemp products are locally grown and shipped on American soil. On top of that, their hemp flowers are all organic-grown and naturally sourced without pesticides and other harmful chemicals.