LATEST

Delta CEO Ed Bastian speaks at Georgia Tech commencement ceremony – CNBC

Georgia Tech is holding the university’s commencement celebrations this weekend, and Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian is among the speakers slated to address new graduates on Saturday.

Bastian, 63, was named Delta’s CEO in 2016 after previously holding roles as the airline’s president and chief financial officer. The Delta CEO will be offering “words of encouragement” to the school’s newest graduates, as well as discussing tips for “navigating future challenges,” according to Georgia Tech.

After a year in which the airline industry was hit hard by travel restrictions stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, Bastian recently spoke to CNBC about the changing role of a CEO in challenging times as well as the “need to be more dynamic” in a time of social and political unrest.

Watch Bastian’s commencement speech live on Saturday, May 8, at 8 a.m. ET:

Don’t miss: John Legend to Duke University grads: Don’t submit to ‘zero-sum thinking’ to get ahead

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

64
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
17
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
16
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top