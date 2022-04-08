‘Deltakron’ is in Australia. Here’s How To Know If You’ve Got It

The first cases of ‘Delticron’ have been officially detected in Australia, as infections of the infectious hybrid strain continue to rise around the world.

The Delta-Omicron hybrid has been making headlines since January, when researchers claimed they first discovered it in France.

Watch an infectious disease expert weigh in on Shanghai’s new COVID edition in the video above

Watch or stream the latest news on Channel 7 for free 7 plus ,

It is known as a recombinant virus, meaning it has combined genetic information from both types, but little is known about its effect at this stage.

As New South Wales unearths its first cases of the variant, how do you know if you’ve caught it?