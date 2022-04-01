DeMar DeRozan reveals mindset during 50-point performance vs Clippers

Just when the Chicago Bulls need a big show, Demar DeRozan steps in. The veteran All-Star is having one of the best seasons of his career and is leading the team’s resurgence.

DeRozan’s latest masterpiece was a 50-point performance against the LA Clippers. He shot 17-26 from the field and made 14 of his 15 free throws, adding six assists and five rebounds to his stat line. His heroism helped lead Chicago to an overtime victory.

DeMar DeRozan Throws It Downpic.twitter.com/YO1NCv94zJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) 1 April 2022

Although his MVP candidacy has faded, DeRozan is holding out for the Bulls this season. the team needs it like packed playoff photo, Chicago is fifth in the Eastern Conference but the seeds are split from one to six…