“DeMarcus Cousins wants to sign with the Warriors”: Former Pelicans All-Star slated to reunite with Stephen Curry and co at the Bay Area | The SportsRush

DeMarcus Cousins started the season with the Houston Rockets. He’s been a free agent since agreeing to a buyout, trying to find a playoff team.

Selected by the Kings as a top-5 pick in 2010, much was expected of the former Kentucky star in the NBA. Cousins came into the league with a polished offensive skillset.

Through 7 seasons or change in Sactown, Cousins was playing practically a lone hand. The Kings reached nowhere close to playoff contention, with their best finish coming in 2015-16. Overall, his career in northern California was headed nowhere.

The Pelicans traded for him in an attempt to surround Anthony Davis with elite talent. The experiment seemed to just be rounding into peak form when Cousins suffered a debilitating Achilles tear in early 2018. He has never been the same since that time.

DeMarcus Cousins reportedly wants to sign with the Warriors

Cousins had a good relationship with Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green during his time with the Warriors. Though the team fell at the last hurdle with injuries to Klay and KD, it was a dominant team when fully fit.

The 6’10” big man will hope to get back to that level of play at least. His time with the Rockets was patchy at best and many could dismiss him as a replacement player at the moment. Cousins’ defensive regression from his already weak play on that end makes him a tough go to close games out.

In addition to the #Celtics, the #Warriors are another team to watch for DeMarcus Cousins, per source to @HoopAnalysisNet. @flasportsbuzz has mentioned the #Heat as potential destination too. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) March 29, 2021

The Celtics have been mentioned as another team in the running for Boogie’s signature. Boston are definitely in dire need of another big man. They had to trade Daniel Theis to the Bulls to dodge the luxury tax this year.

Getting Boogie for a veteran’s minimum deal is a low-risk commitment that many playoff teams and contenders are in a position to make.