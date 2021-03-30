LATEST

“DeMarcus Cousins wants to sign with the Warriors”: Former Pelicans All-Star slated to reunite with Stephen Curry and co at the Bay Area | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
"DeMarcus Cousins wants to sign with the Warriors": Former Pelicans All-Star slated to reunite with Stephen Curry and co at the Bay Area

DeMarcus Cousins started the season with the Houston Rockets. He’s been a free agent since agreeing to a buyout, trying to find a playoff team.

Selected by the Kings as a top-5 pick in 2010, much was expected of the former Kentucky star in the NBA. Cousins came into the league with a polished offensive skillset.

Through 7 seasons or change in Sactown, Cousins was playing practically a lone hand. The Kings reached nowhere close to playoff contention, with their best finish coming in 2015-16. Overall, his career in northern California was headed nowhere.

Also Read: “All this to stop a 36 year old LeBron James”: Bronny James reacts to a meme about LaMarcus Aldridge forming a superteam with the Brooklyn Nets to beat Lakers MVP

The Pelicans traded for him in an attempt to surround Anthony Davis with elite talent. The experiment seemed to just be rounding into peak form when Cousins suffered a debilitating Achilles tear in early 2018. He has never been the same since that time.

DeMarcus Cousins reportedly wants to sign with the Warriors

Cousins had a good relationship with Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green during his time with the Warriors. Though the team fell at the last hurdle with injuries to Klay and KD, it was a dominant team when fully fit.

The 6’10” big man will hope to get back to that level of play at least. His time with the Rockets was patchy at best and many could dismiss him as a replacement player at the moment. Cousins’ defensive regression from his already weak play on that end makes him a tough go to close games out.

Also Read: “Thank you for picking me”: Danny Green responds with a heartwarming gesture to 94-year-old woman calling him her favorite player

The Celtics have been mentioned as another team in the running for Boogie’s signature. Boston are definitely in dire need of another big man. They had to trade Daniel Theis to the Bulls to dodge the luxury tax this year.

Getting Boogie for a veteran’s minimum deal is a low-risk commitment that many playoff teams and contenders are in a position to make.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
359
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
332
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
321
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
320
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
317
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
296
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
286
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
273
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
268
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
193
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x