DeMatha Head Coach Mike Jones to Virginia Tech Staff Reports Grow – Tech Lunch Pail

After Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported that DeMatha Catholic head coach Mike Jones was the leading candidate to be Chester Frazier’s replacement as Virginia Tech’s associate head coach, Jones has reportedly confirmed he is joining VT’s staff as he told Jason Bishop of Junks Radio on 106.7 The Fan (and reported by Chris Lingebach of 106.7 The Fan).

Since the initial report, DeMatha denied it and now Mike Jones himself has denied the accuracy of it.

We reached out to Virginia Tech for comment, and they told us that they “cannot confirm the report”.

Jones may not be a sitting collegiate assistant or head coach, but he would be a massive addition having led the powerhouse DeMatha Catholic program for 19 seasons. Jones is one of the most respected high school coaches in the country and would bring plenty to the table both as a coach and as a recruiter given his name recognition and connections especially in the Washington D.C.-Baltimore metro.

We will have more as this story develops.

