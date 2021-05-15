DeMatha Head Coach Mike Jones to Virginia Tech Staff Reports Grow – Tech Lunch Pail

Photo Credit: Liam Sment

After Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported that DeMatha Catholic head coach Mike Jones was the leading candidate to be Chester Frazier’s replacement as Virginia Tech’s associate head coach, Jones has reportedly confirmed he is joining VT’s staff as he told Jason Bishop of Junks Radio on 106.7 The Fan (and reported by Chris Lingebach of 106.7 The Fan).

Since the initial report, DeMatha denied it and now Mike Jones himself has denied the accuracy of it.

We reached out to Virginia Tech for comment, and they told us that they “cannot confirm the report”.

Sources: Virginia Tech is targeting DeMatha Catholic coach Mike Jones as the school’s new associate head basketball coach. Deal is not done, but he’s a leading candidate and a decision is expected next week. Jones just finished his 19th season at DeMatha. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 14, 2021

Confirmed. Jason Bishop just confirmed Mike Jones will be the new associate head coach at Virginia Tech. Bish: “I talked to him yesterday.” EB: “Did he accept it, though?” Bish: “Yes. Yes. He’s gone.” — Chris Lingebach (@ChrisLingebach) May 15, 2021

This is not confirmed. — DeMathaHighSchool (@DeMathaCatholic) May 15, 2021

When a decision is made by myself and my family, I will be the one to say so. No one else. There are people at DeMatha and Virginia Tech that deserve to hear it from the source and not on social media – especially when nothing has been decided. Don’t do that! — Mike Jones (@DeMathaHoops) May 15, 2021

Jones may not be a sitting collegiate assistant or head coach, but he would be a massive addition having led the powerhouse DeMatha Catholic program for 19 seasons. Jones is one of the most respected high school coaches in the country and would bring plenty to the table both as a coach and as a recruiter given his name recognition and connections especially in the Washington D.C.-Baltimore metro.

We will have more as this story develops.