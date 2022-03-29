Demi Moore’s film has a new meaning after ‘Thappad’

When Demi Moore Pressed gi zenJournalists can’t help but ask: How was it to shave your head? were you nervous? And she would smile, perhaps annoyed by the men who were bothering her with this question. “I kept thinking, ‘When do we get a haircut? When do we get a haircut?’ The moment we started, I was ready [filming],” She replied, “So I felt, in fact, by the time we got there, there were more freebies.”

Moore was an honorary member of the so-called Brat Pack of the 1980s, starring in the films St. Elmo’s Fire, about last night… And a crazy summer Before the box-office success of the 1990 Oscar winner Evil spirit Put that on another level. commercial hot streak