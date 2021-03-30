LATEST

Demon Slayer Season 2 Release date, recap, trailer and more

2021 is probably the best year for anime fans as some of the best animations are released this year. Demon Slayer, the story of Tanjiro kamado, and his younger sister Nezuko who lives in Taisho-era Japan has made all anime fans fall in love with its plot and characters. The famous 2019 series with a record-breaking box office collection is now also available on Netflix. After a long wait for Season 2, Demon Slayer is finally on its way to the fans of the show. Here are some updates on the show we want to tell you before it streams.

Demon Slayer season 2 release date

According to the latest update, it was confirmed in February that the second season of Demon Slayer will premiere around 2021. The exact release date has not yet been confirmed, but it is more likely to be released in the summer or fall anime season.

The number of episodes is unknown, but based on the first season, it is estimated that the second season has at least 20 episodes.

Demon Slayer season 2 synopsis

According to Den of Geek, here’s what the second season will cover.

The Entertainment District Arc takes Tanjiro and the company to Yoshiwara, a red-light district where demonic activity and crimes are common. After several reports of missing women, it is suspected that there is demonic activity. A new ally for Tanjiro has a personal connection to this mystery, motivating Tanjiro to solve it.

Demon Slayer season 2 trailer

The trailer for Demon Slayer season 2 will be released in February 2021. The animation work has been beautifully done by the production house. The teaser trailer for Season 2 can be seen with the Yoshiwara Red-Light District as the Tanjiro, and his team is seen in the trailer as destroying all the demons in the districts.

Where can I stream Demon Slayer:

As previously reported, all episodes of Demon Slayer Season 1 are available on Netflix and Hulu. Japanese and English subtitles are available on both platforms. While we wait for the second season to arrive, let’s watch the first episode until then.

