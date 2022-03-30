“Den Doel”: the moribund Polder village that has (survived) in uncertainty for 60 years

It belongs to the whole area north of the Antwerp-Knocke Expressweg and to the Dutch border and east of the Vraen–Kildracht road. The village of Doel had to disappear. In 1968, before all plans were finalized, a building restriction was imposed: the beginning of the end of the small Polder village.

Restrictions on the building created doubts and uncertainty about the future. That uncertainty kept newcomers away, with residents choosing eggs for their money. The dolenars that were left were waiting to be confiscated. He will never be seized. Everyone who left Doel did so of his own free will, though under gentle or less gentle pressure.

According to a study by the Intermunicipal Association for the Wasland, it would be better to disappear Doel altogether. It was the only “complete human solution”, it seems at the time. But no decision was taken. Nothing happened for years.