LATEST

Denbighshire solar array keeping thousands of hens happy

Posted on
Denbighshire solar array keeping thousands of hens happy

A giant solar array on the roofs of a Denbighshire egg farm is keeping 30,000 chickens happy and driving up energy prices.

Bruce and Katrin Jones had made a major investment in renewable energy at Brich yer Alarch, near Clawdnuyd, only to see that the business was threatened by rapidly rising energy bills.

The answer was further investment in 284 solar PV panels installed by Hafod Renewables, the Vale of Clyde green energy company, located in Tremirchion, near St Asaf.

A solar installation on Jones Farm. Pictured: Steve Rollins

This was to keep their chickens in ideal 20C conditions, even when winter temperatures drop below zero at the farm, which is about 1,000 feet above the edge of the Mynydd Hiraethog.

Hafod’s managing director David Jones said: “We are used to …

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
540
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
476
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
431
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
419
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
407
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
393
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top