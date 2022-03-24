Denbighshire solar array keeping thousands of hens happy

A giant solar array on the roofs of a Denbighshire egg farm is keeping 30,000 chickens happy and driving up energy prices.

Bruce and Katrin Jones had made a major investment in renewable energy at Brich yer Alarch, near Clawdnuyd, only to see that the business was threatened by rapidly rising energy bills.

The answer was further investment in 284 solar PV panels installed by Hafod Renewables, the Vale of Clyde green energy company, located in Tremirchion, near St Asaf. A solar installation on Jones Farm. Pictured: Steve Rollins This was to keep their chickens in ideal 20C conditions, even when winter temperatures drop below zero at the farm, which is about 1,000 feet above the edge of the Mynydd Hiraethog. Hafod’s managing director David Jones said: “We are used to …

