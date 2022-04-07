Denis Dumas said goodbye to the competition

Fonzi was the winner of the express test and chose to make the savory cake, while the participants crafted an intricate cake in the shape of a donut. Although all had some difficulties, all three achieved the task of finishing their respective dishes and presenting them to the jury. The actor was not wrong with his choice, and he was praised Damien Betular: “It has great synergy, and the salad doesn’t need repeating, but it is what it is, so executed very well.”

The same fate did not happen to Dumas, because donato de santiacommented that the dough was cooked. “If I close my eyes and eat it, it’s perfect because the flavors are so high, so perfect,” Bettular said after congratulating the effort. “The truth is that…