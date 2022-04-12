Denise Chala supporting Ed Sheeran in Limerick

DENISE Chaila has recently been announced as the supporting act on Ed Sheeran’s latest tour.

Limerick artists will perform at all of their Irish dates including Thomond Park, Croke Park, Pyrak u Chaoim and Belfast.

The multi-award winning singer took to social media to share the new saying: “I won’t share (yet) (I was going) (lol) pics of my early theater kid, but nostalgic gratitude hit like a truck has gone.

“I’m trying not to confuse it and manage my own expectations or whatever for AGES (like only a few days), but it’s happened Don’t listen to me, Stadium with ED Sheera – Stoppp.” He added

Sign up for the weekly Limerick Post newsletter

Also included in the bed…