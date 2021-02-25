“Denise Lindsey made racist remarks towards me during my exit interview”: Eliza Millsap says the Utah Jazz general manager used a racial slur against her 6 years ago. sport

Rudy Gobert reacted to former Utah Jazz teammate Eliza Millsap, saying that Utah Jazz GM Dennis Lindsey made racist remarks.

The NBA has dealt with a fair share of racism within its ranks in the 70+ years since its inception. Examples of racism all the way back to the 50s, when Celtic drafted Chuck Cooper with 14Th Overall lift. This provoked Cooper with racist remarks by his teammates, saying that he would not make it to the NBA.

Fast-forward half a century and racism is still deeply rooted within the NBA. The Donald Sterling incident involving Chris Paul and the Clippers is still one of the most notorious cases of racism in major sports leagues.

Also read: ‘Men developed for Luka Donsik in Real Madrid’: Mavericks owner Mark Cuban opened up to what persuaded him to go all-in for his Slovenian superstar

It seems as if the NBA has not yet rid itself of those who have motives as a Utah Jazz player backed by racial components, condemning the current Jazz GM for a certain racially charged incident that occurred 6 years ago. Does.

Eliza Millsap It is said that the Utah Jazz General Manager was racist towards him

Elijah Millsap, brother of the Denver Nuggets, took to Paul Millsap on Twitter recently to address an issue 6 years ago. He claims that Utah Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey made several racial accusations toward him in his exit interview.

About 6 years ago. On April 16, 2015, d. Lindsay made a big comment in my exit interview while interacting with Q. Snyder, “If you say another word, I’ll bite your black ass and send you to Louisiana”. – Eliza 25 February, 2021

Elijah was traded for a year after these alleged comments. During his time with Jazz, he became close with the current Jazz superstar, Rudy Gobert. Gobert was recently briefed about the situation and according to him, he was never aware of the incident.

Also read: “LeBron James said he’s not tired, take him at his word”: Bayless launches attack on Lakers star for late poor performance

“I never heard of it. Elijah was actually one of the people I passed with being part of the team a few years back. I am going to reach out to him and find him. “

Head coach Quinn Snyder, who was allegedly present during the incident, claims there is no recollection of the incident. “Honestly, I don’t remember the conversation. I can’t see Dennis saying anything like that.

The NBA has not yet taken note of this and if the claims made by Elijah are validated, they can launch an investigation into the jazz organization.