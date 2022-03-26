Denise Van Outen is back in touch with ex Jay Kay after splitting from cheating fiancé Eddie Boxshall

DENISE Van Outen is back in touch with Jay Kay – after splitting from cheating fiancé Eddie Boxhall.

The TV favorite, 47, dated Jamiroquai singer Jay, 52, for three years.
They were engaged but separated in 2001.

credit: Rex Features

A source said: “Dennis and Jay are speaking again and it’s been a good relationship for both of them.

“Their split was very painful but a lot of water has come out from under the bridge.”

The decision to reconnect came after Denise ended her engagement with Eddie, after discovering evidence that he was having phone sex with another woman, and exchanging explicit texts with another.

He also met his ex-girlfriend behind his back.

