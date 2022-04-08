Denise Welch: Stalker jailed for setting fire to Loose Women star’s driveway UK News

A hunter who set fire to Dennis Welch’s way home and left him “horrified” has been jailed.

In September 2020, Chester Crown Court was told that Skip was set on fire by Torak Wingard outside the Loose Women star’s home in September 2020.

The TV star and actress, 63, said she was informed of the fire by her husband Lincoln Townley’s “piercing scream” when a member of the public, seeing the flames, knocked on his door.

The court heard that £4,285 of damage was caused by the fire, which had spread to the garage attached to the couple’s home.

image: Torak Vanguard has been jailed for seven years and seven months at Chester Crown Court. Photo: Cheshire Police

Gareth Bayliss, Prosecutor,…