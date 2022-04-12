Dennis Chala will join Ed Sheeran on his Irish stadium tour

Starting April 24, Dennis Chala will join Ed Sheeran’s sold-out ‘+-=÷x’ tour dates in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Belfast.

Beginning on 24 April, fellow special guests Maisie Peters and Denise Chala will begin the dates of the “Bad Habits” singer’s sold-out “+-=÷x” tour dates at Croke Park in Dublin; Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork, Thomond Park, Limerick and Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast.

