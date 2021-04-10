“Dennis Rodman got himself arrested over 100 times”: When the Pistons’ DPOY would party every night of the week for years on end | The SportsRush

Dennis Rodman is one of the notorious mavericks in league history, and with good reason. The Worm was famed for partying all the time.

NBA players have always been viewed as some of the livelier elements of American society. The league had a real influx of money from the mid-1970s, and that changed the culture quite a bit.

Activities like drugs, hookers and partying had become quite rampant across team lines. At one point, the crack epidemic of the 1980s had put the league in real danger of losing talent. Len Bias, the #3 pick in the 1986 NBA draft, died of a cocaine overdose shortly after being selected.

Dennis Rodman came into the league that same year, and he was often guilty of the same offenses. The 2-time Defensive Player of the Year revealed a couple of years back that he could have been in real trouble for his habits.

How much did Dennis Rodman party?

Rodman has been known for his over-the-top, give-it-your-all lifestyle for quite a while. He began his career with a playoff team in Detroit, but that didn’t affect his lifestyle.

The Worm says that he partied practically every day for the first 7 years of his career. This was exclusively during his time with the Pistons, and Rodman claims that he went to jail well over a hundred times for various violations in this time period.

Rodman’s post-playing lifestyle in Los Angeles hasn’t been all that different. Currently bordering on 60 years of age, The Worm seems to have continued to party it up after retirement. And why wouldn’t he, especially given how active he was in his playing days!

Dennis Rodman has been arrested twice for domestic violence, twice for drunken driving, obstructing justice, domestic dispute, and had police come to his house over 70 times for noise violations at his Newport Beach house.