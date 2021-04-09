LATEST

Dennis Rodman Hosting Parties 7 Days a Week for 7 Straight Years Landed Him in Jail Over 100 Times

Dennis Rodman Hosting Parties 7 Days a Week for 7 Straight Years Landed Him in Jail Over 100 Times

Dennis Rodman is one of the best defenders and rebounders in NBA history. He won two Defensive Player of the Year Awards and led the league in rebounding a whopping seven times during his Hall of Fame career.

Before he entered the NBA in 1986, though, Rodman had difficulty staying out of trouble. His mom, who drove buses for the school, kicked him out of the house at a young age. Rodman lived in the streets and at friends’ houses.

Luckily, Dennis Rodman never became a drug dealer or did drugs. However, he did have many run-ins with the police.

Dennis Rodman lived in the projects growing up

Dennis Rodman didn’t sell drugs or use them growing up. However, he loved to party and lived his life to the fullest in the projects.

The Worm was a huge party animal, but he never allowed his daredevil nature to affect his basketball skills. He went to high school at South Oak Cliff in Dallas, Texas and played his college ball at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

Rodman averaged 25.7 points and 15.7 rebounds during his college career and got drafted by the Detroit Pistons in the second round of the 1986 draft.

Since he lived in the streets and didn’t have a male figure growing up, Dennis Rodman acted out a lot and threw many parties. In November of 2019, Rodzilla told actor Kevin Hart a crazy tidbit when the comedian asked him how many times he’s been to jail.

Dennis Rodman has been to jail over 100 times

Dennis Rodman told Kevin Hart that he’s been to jail over 100 times in his life. The former NBA superstar used to throw parties seven days a week for seven years straight.

“I’d say over 100,” Rodman said when Hart asked him how many times he’s been to jail. I was having too many parties at my house, and for seven years straight, it was like seven days a week. Seven days, seven days a week, 24/7.”

It’s incredible Rodman still got drafted by the Pistons despite getting arrested so many times. One thing Rodman will do is live free and enjoy his life, but when he was on the basketball court, Dennis the Menace was focused on winning.

Once he became a star in the NBA, Rodman dated Madonna and Carmen Electra. His crazed lifestyle and vivacious personality almost prevented the Chicago Bulls from acquiring Rodman from the San Antonio Spurs.

Bulls general manager Jerry Krause wanted nothing to do with Rodman, but he was convinced by his assistant to take a shot at the All-Star.

Dennis Rodman didn’t stop partying or doing insane things once he got to Chicago. However, he did add more hardware to his trophy case.

The Bulls won three straight rings with The Worm

The Bulls won three straight titles in 1996, 1997, and 1998 with Dennis Rodman in the fold next to Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Rodman led the NBA in rebounds per game during his three years in Chicago.

Behind Jordan, Pippen, and Rodman, the Bulls defeated the Seattle SuperSonics and Utah Jazz (twice) in the NBA Finals. Rodman averaged 5.2 points and 15.3 rebounds in 199 games with Chicago in the regular season.

Dennis Rodman’s story is beyond belief. From going to jail over 100 times to winning five NBA championships, Rodman’s life was truly a roller coaster.

